 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(SoraNews24)   Hate snow? Can't hate Kyoto snow when it makes the shrines look this cool   (soranews24.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Snow, Japan, Kyoto's Kifune Shrine, Debut albums, part of your schedule, Extreme weather, Precipitation, City  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 11:54 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah. Shrines. Kyoto is pretty far down south, so snow on the shrines down there is not a usual thing.

People I know have been staying away from shrine visits in droves because of COVID19. I do not know how the pandemic numbers are going to look for Japan in two weeks. People are generally being careful, but there have been some gatherings of raving idiots. To be fair, there are not a lot of ANTI mask gatherings. Large gatherings seem be be masked. We'll see.

And the snow. Seems like Japan is getting a lot more snow and colder temperatures than any of the last 4 years or so. Skiing is pretty good and a lot of people are going. There is not a whole lot else to do, so ski resort operators might be having a good year.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kyoto is a beautiful city any time of the year.  If you ever travel to Japan, a day or two at least in Kyoto and some nearby towns should be on your 'gotta see' list.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Their rail station is amazaballs.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.