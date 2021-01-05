 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   Some people want to be friends a little too much (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
5
posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 1:17 AM



Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I missed the that it was his former boss on my first pass. Was confused as hell.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: Burczyk then sent Thomas a selfie, in which he was wearing a baseball cap and body warmer,

Dafuq is a body warmer?

/ is that a UK Snuggie?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunsmack: FTA: Burczyk then sent Thomas a selfie, in which he was wearing a baseball cap and body warmer,

Dafuq is a body warmer?

/ is that a UK Snuggie?


Who the bell knows?  They refer to sweaters as "jumpers".
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunsmack: FTA: Burczyk then sent Thomas a selfie, in which he was wearing a baseball cap and body warmer,

Dafuq is a body warmer?

/ is that a UK Snuggie?


Sleeveless coat, basically.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Again?
 
