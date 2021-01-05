 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(New York Daily News)   Florida implements new regulations to protect wildlife. Oh the hu-manatee   (nydailynews.com) divider line
5
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If approved, the new guidelines would change a policy that now only requires people born on Jan. 1, 1988 or later to obtain such verification.

If a law doesn't need to apply to everybody, it doesn't need to apply to anybody.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If approved, the new guidelines would change a policy that now only requires people born on Jan. 1, 1988 or later to obtain such verification.

If a law doesn't need to apply to everybody, it doesn't need to apply to anybody.


good god, IF this makes it onto the books, it will just be one more example of DeSuckass being ageist as f*ck!


yup, only people age 32 or under are bad, drunk, dangerous boaters.


and EVERY 65 year old is inherently more deserving of life than ANY younger firefighters, EMTs, teachers, retail workers, etc...

"Just understand what that would mean. If you're a 22-year-old working in food service, let's say at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that is the direction we want to go."

let us all remember DeSuckass himself is only 42, his wife 40. I promise you they've already been vaccinated. probably celebrated it with some drunk-ass-boating......

i HATE DeSuckass.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: If approved, the new guidelines would change a policy that now only requires people born on Jan. 1, 1988 or later to obtain such verification.

If a law doesn't need to apply to everybody, it doesn't need to apply to anybody.


Bingo.  We have a somewhat similar here in Washington.  I forgot the cut-off date, but I know that I am supposed to have a boater's safety card...and I am 42.  But my parents....74 and 73, are exempt.

Well...that makes total sense to me...since old people never get into car accidents, so why would they get into boat accidents?

*Eye Roll*
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really only have two things to say:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

