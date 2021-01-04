 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Expert says there are two steps to take when you get stimulus money in your hands   (local21news.com) divider line
20
    More: News, Expert, stimulus money, steps, hands  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 12:05 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bought two pieces of art from a European graffiti artist, who will turn that cash into spray paint cans and he will paint some shiat on some mo'fo' walls.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Her advice, especially with so many people living paycheck to paycheck right now: save as much money as possible.
Her second piece of advice for you and your family: make a list.

Check it twice. Then pool with a neighbor and buy a guillotine and go hunt for politicians and wealthy who pay no taxes.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First step was to pull my half out of the joint account today before the wife got her hands on it.

/it's our arrangement
//she gets her money to do with what she wants
///I get my money to pay the bills
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Weed store
2. Other weed store
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paid off credit card debt....
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Order a happy meal.
Super size it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm buying a monkey.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moving it all into savings. I still don't have a contract to work past May at my job yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hookers and blow? That should be a fun 5 minutes.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By steps you mean chicks, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
widdle ?

widdle ??

Don't give that person a knife.

JFC widdle.

How you get anywhere in life not knowing what the fark you are... Just... Really?

Really?

widdle
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
save what now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If there's any way possible. Save. That. Stimulus. Money," says Suzanne Shinn, attorney at Bond & Botes, PC.

Chase 0.01% interest
Wells Fargo 0.01% interest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet the Eagles and the spread in a meaningless game against a team that needs a win.

And somehow win the bet.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm buying a monkey.


I always wanted a monkey.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yay. A whole $1200. I definitely won't go through that in a single month paying bills and shiz.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Verbatim headline of a Sinclair article? I want my liter ad revenue money back.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WTF?? A tiny bit of money, not enough to cover even one rental payment, finally comes down and their advice is "save it"???

The people who truly need this are, maybe, going to be able to hold off the wolves for a couple more weeks at best. There is no room for saving.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saving, great for the individual, terrible for the economy.

If she's looking out for people as a whole, really she should be saying, "Spend it as soon as possible" whilst saving it herself.

Paying off debt is a good one as well that works in everyone's favour, especially if it's a revolving credit line (like a credit card). Pull profit money away from credit card companies, who won't run out, reduce your interest gathered while still having the money available to you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SergeantObvious: gameshowhost: I'm buying a monkey.

I always wanted a monkey.


A helper monkey, on top of it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.