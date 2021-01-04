 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   So that pharmacist that intentionally ruined vaccine doses did so because he thought they would change people's DNA. Stupid tag out with COVID   (tmj4.com) divider line
74
    More: Sick, Vaccine, Steven Brandenburg, doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, OZAUKEE COUNTY, Criminal law, Police, probable cause, United States Attorney  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RNA
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Time to replace pharmacists with a computer.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Time to have base competency tests. WTF was this guy doing anywhere near healthcare?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...I think I need the power to electrify people in the same way that a Palpatine can.

I mean, you cannot spell "Palpatine" without "pal" and I think I can be a friendly sort in these sorts of situations.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay uh...


WHY THE fark WAS HE RELEASED?

And on such a puny ass bond too
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: Time to replace pharmacists with a computer.


Seriously. If a doctor prescribes me something, your job is to dispense it, you arsehole.

The ones who hide behind "religious objections" are the worst. Judgy motherf*ckers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All those years of pre med, med school, internship, yada yada, and he throws it all away because he's a f*cking moron.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Albert911emt: All those years of pre med, med school, internship, yada yada, and he throws it all away because he's a f*cking moron.


Um, he's a pharmacist, not an MD. Still a moron though.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

allears: Albert911emt: All those years of pre med, med school, internship, yada yada, and he throws it all away because he's a f*cking moron.

Um, he's a pharmacist, not an MD. Still a moron though.


Technically, they're still doctors, and they still go through a lot of the same training as doctors, but yeah, they're not MDs.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: Time to replace pharmacists with a computer.


Already done in many places.  Due to a shortage of pharmacists and pharmacy techs, Alaska has tons of pharmacies that use machines exclusively for filling, though they are still required to have a pharmacist sign off on it and dispense it (officially, usually it's a really bored Tech doing the dispensing, unless it's an opioid, in which case the pharmacist is required to read you the riot act pre-emptively about the opioid epidemic and treat you like a f*cking adddict).

I honestly don't know why the Dr's office can't interface directly with the computer, have it dispensed and labeled by the computer and then a card scan and a password gets the machine to give you your damn Z-Pac.

But then there'll be a pharmacist in here soon to tell us how essential their pill-counting skills are, and how they are the only thing standing between the rest of us and a horrible death from mis-prescribed meds and the malpractice of physicians.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drugs in Australia are all pre packaged in boxes containing blister packs or bottles.  They don't do the bulk bottled stuff that is common in the USA.  The pharmacists read the prescription, prints out a label and sticks it on the package.  They also put on the warning stickers which should could be printed at the factory since the boxes are country specific. They will put a sticker on the prescription if its a repeat and print out a new prescription.  The process takes 15 to 30 minutes.  I'm not sure why they need the prescriptions on paper since there is an electronic system but they do and they fax them when missing.  The whole thing could be replaced by a system where a scanner reads a bar code and then I scan the drugs I picked off the shelf myself for a vast majority of stuff.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Medical professionals have repeatedly stated the mRNA COVID vaccines does not alter a person's DNA.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Algebrat: Medical professionals have repeatedly stated the mRNA COVID vaccines does not alter a person's DNA.


Added comment too soon. Anyway, TFA says that, but the vaccine has clearly already penetrated the article's grammatical structure.  It has breached the noun-verb barrier.

/apparently my Add Comment button is infected as well.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, you can't be a pharmacist anymore.
Or an assistant crack hoe
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can he at least be a homeopathic pharmacist? (assuming he isn't one already)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Job opening...
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be held financially liable for the cost of the lost vaccines since it was intentional destruction.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gerol said if the vaccines were not actually destroyed then despite the defendant's intent Brandenburg could face a misdemeanor charge instead of a felony.

WTF? No, he didn't jump up and down on them and destroy them, but if they are left out they are no good anymore aka "destroyed". Lock him up for 600 years, one year for each life he took by destroying 600 doses.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: allears: Albert911emt: All those years of pre med, med school, internship, yada yada, and he throws it all away because he's a f*cking moron.

Um, he's a pharmacist, not an MD. Still a moron though.

Technically, they're still doctors, and they still go through a lot of the same training as doctors, but yeah, they're not MDs.


They have a doctoral degree in pharmacy, let's be honest and transparent about it.

/ has one in the family
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: He should be held financially liable for the cost of the lost vaccines since it was intentional destruction.


And be open to civil suits by everybody who received a tampered dose.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...


Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, you can't be a pharmacist anymore.
Or an assistant crack hoe


ho
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mutate
America
Great
Again
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was enough of a stupid, crazy ahole to mess with this vaccine because of lizard people, there's no telling if he tampered with medication before.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he/she have access to the vaccine? If you're a f*cking whackjob conspiracy theorist, it's like being vegan or doing crossfit: it's not a deeply held secret.

/ they had to know
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: He should be held financially liable for the cost of the lost vaccines since it was intentional destruction.


The intentional wrongdoing probably voids any errors and omissions insurance he has, unfortunately. Seems like this must be criminal in some ways, though.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: kudayta: Time to replace pharmacists with a computer.

Already done in many places.  Due to a shortage of pharmacists and pharmacy techs, Alaska has tons of pharmacies that use machines exclusively for filling, though they are still required to have a pharmacist sign off on it and dispense it (officially, usually it's a really bored Tech doing the dispensing, unless it's an opioid, in which case the pharmacist is required to read you the riot act pre-emptively about the opioid epidemic and treat you like a f*cking adddict).

I honestly don't know why the Dr's office can't interface directly with the computer, have it dispensed and labeled by the computer and then a card scan and a password gets the machine to give you your damn Z-Pac.

But then there'll be a pharmacist in here soon to tell us how essential their pill-counting skills are, and how they are the only thing standing between the rest of us and a horrible death from mis-prescribed meds and the malpractice of physicians.


The pharmacist can help flag potential problems with drug combinations from different doctors. Your diabetes doctor doesn't know much about your psych meds, and neither of them have been following antibiotics, but, best case scenario, your pharmacist follows how all of those interact.

That said, the pharmacist at my CVS seems to live there and does not seem to have the energy to actually be doing those checks with any level of thoroughness.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...

Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.


He isn't an immunologist or a virologist.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him a break, he is obviously mentally ill.  100 years ago they would send him to the insane asylum for 10 years, now, who knows?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Jeebus Saves: gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...

Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.

He isn't an immunologist or a virologist.


Should I only have been getting my shots from immunologists and virologists instead of an expert at dispensing medication?
 
Alebak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've heard this or something like it before.

"Oh no the vaccine will change your DNA so you wont count as a human so you wont go to heaven!"

God.

Capital G God.

Ultimate cosmic super being, created the universe.

Baffled by DNA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How'd he know???????

Fark user imageView Full Size


But all jokes aside.........Time to open up a can of Whoop Azz on this jerk!!!!!!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Znuh: Time to have base competency tests. WTF was this guy doing anywhere near healthcare?


It takes a long time and significant academic prowess to become a pharmacist.

This just proves that conspiracy theories can prey on anyone. Including you!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One month for each spoiled dose should do it. Consecutively of course.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...

Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.


An expert at what, counting pills, and checking the computer for potential drug interactions that another computer already checked back when your script(s) was/were ordered by your doctor?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Okay uh...


WHY THE fark WAS HE RELEASED?

And on such a puny ass bond too


I'll bite.  Because all accused are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and are entitled to a fair trail.  Bail is not meant to be punitive, but only to ensure that the accused shows up at trial.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's his cover story.  That's what they want you to think.  He was actually a secret Q agent intercepting a shipment of gay frog chemicals and basement pizza.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Okay uh...


WHY THE fark WAS HE RELEASED?

And on such a puny ass bond too


Where's he going to go? He's just a middle class guy, not a seasoned white collar criminal. He's not going to skip court.

Just because everyone is in a hurry to get the vaccine right not doesn't mean there's anything worth prosecuting. He's already made himself unemployable and ruined his career.  There's probably no reasonable way to charge him with a felony.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where did he get his degree, Bob Jones University?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Jeebus Saves: gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...

Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.

An expert at what, counting pills, and checking the computer for potential drug interactions that another computer already checked back when your script(s) was/were ordered by your doctor?


Oh my mistake.  I misread the article and thought the guy was a pharmacist, but he's clearly a pharmacy tech.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Gordon Bennett: Jeebus Saves: gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...

Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.

He isn't an immunologist or a virologist.

Should I only have been getting my shots from immunologists and virologists instead of an expert at dispensing medication?


I would be a bit more inclined to hear what they have to say about molecular biology than I would a pharmacist.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

caljar: Give him a break, he is obviously mentally ill.  100 years ago they would send him to the insane asylum for 10 years, now, who knows?


Congressman
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, I certainly hope that he enjoys no longer being employed by anyone in the health industry or any retail corporations that have pharmacy departments.

Hopefully one of those Magat "job creators" can find something for him.
 
acouvis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: kudayta: Time to replace pharmacists with a computer.

Seriously. If a doctor prescribes me something, your job is to dispense it, you arsehole.

The ones who hide behind "religious objections" are the worst. Judgy motherf*ckers.


Pharmacists are legally liable to monitor and review prescriptions for potential side effects and/or abuse scenarios (opiods for example).

That said, given how shiatty the US medical system actually is this rarely happens and instead pharmacists work more like slow vending machines with shiatty hold music.

That said, this moron was licensed and clearly should not have been. Hopefully he's banned for life from the medical field.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seriously, how do you go through school and still end up like this?  Was he just like this the whole time and he just ... lied his way through all his tests or something?

Like, I get how conservatives can fumble their way through humanities degrees--there's enough fuzziness and ambiguities and philosophizing that you can just sort of BS your way around it.  I don't know why you'd want to do that, but you can.  But how do you do with science degrees?  This is like getting a graduate degree in computer science and thinking computers are powered by ghosts or something.  I don't get how you can get that far without someone checking you on your idiocy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
... and if we're notchecking people on their idiocy, there is a breakdown either in academia or in certification/licensure that's allowing people like this to continue their BS unnoticed, and that needs to be addressed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Jeebus Saves: Gordon Bennett: Jeebus Saves: gameshowhost: Now imagine how many of Him™ there are, somewhere in the multi-disciplinary system that's responsible for this nation's collective well being...

Remember that next time you wonder why people don't trust experts.

He isn't an immunologist or a virologist.

Should I only have been getting my shots from immunologists and virologists instead of an expert at dispensing medication?

I would be a bit more inclined to hear what they have to say about molecular biology than I would a pharmacist.


Ok.  And I would be a bit more inclined to listen to what my pharmacist has to say about medication than I would an immunologist.  Is a pharmacist not an expert?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alebak: I've heard this or something like it before.

"Oh no the vaccine will change your DNA so you wont count as a human so you wont go to heaven!"

God.

Capital G God.

Ultimate cosmic super being, created the universe.

Baffled by DNA.

[Fark user image image 320x240]


That's hilarious, everyone has had rna injected into their cells. That's what a viral infection is.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: kudayta: Time to replace pharmacists with a computer.

Seriously. If a doctor prescribes me something, your job is to dispense it, you arsehole.

The ones who hide behind "religious objections" are the worst. Judgy motherf*ckers.


They are also treated like bartenders.

If they give you let's say pain killers, that a doctor prescribed and you overdosed on those pain killers your family can sue him for giving you the pain killers. And he just wasted 7 years of his life on a worthless degree. Pharmacy is one of those damned if you do fnednif you don't professions.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.