Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Suicidal sailor requests help with mental health. Commanders treat him like crap, pull a stripe and sentence him to confinement onboard, when the boat itself was the trigger. And you thought Marines were the dumb ones   (rentonreporter.com) divider line
Stumpy McLunger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As someone who was in the Navy, I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Stumpy McLunger: As someone who was in the Navy, I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.


As someone who served aboard the Ike, I am Dwight's complete lack of surprise.

/Ike Bites
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Stumpy McLunger: As someone who was in the Navy, I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.


Yeah, I saw the miniseries "Carrier" and I was appalled at how the Navy treats sailors.  I mean, I didn't expect it to be great, but holy f*ck.  And that was the sanitized version, I'm sure. Capt. Ted Branch (what an asshole) actually said on camera, he couldn't figure out why these young people did it, why they enlisted and why they stayed.

Seriously, the treatment of military personnel is the weakest link in our security, IMHO.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also former Navy. Never served on a carrier although my daughter currently is. I think the smaller commands tend to be a little bit better ... in general. That was my experience anyways.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't keelhaul anymore, I guess.
farking military is a bunch of goons
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That should reduce the workload at the suicide hotline.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Marines are Navy so they're pretty much the same.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, the cruelty is the point, maybe?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apparently still rum, sodomy, and the lash.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: I think the smaller commands tend to be a little bit better ... in general.


As a GMG on destroyers (plankowner on DDG-74) I can assure you, they treated us like shiat too. "Suck it up, Nancy!" was the treatment for depression, anxiety, etc.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter.  He'll probably get hit by a car anyway.

/insert ST/Sailor Moon cover band joke here
//I couldn't come up with one
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American military is an abusive, backwards shiatshow that desperately needs to be either reformed or completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Just like...pretty much every other American institution, come to think of it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Michael Gregg, 24, graduated from Todd Beamer High School"

Sounds like something made up by The Onion.

/that said, never be surprised when someone in the armed forces gets treated like shiat by others in the armed forces
//you're worthless to them when you're not being a happy little cog in the machine
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Well Marines are Navy so they're pretty much the same.


Yeah, but your average jarhead is too stupid to understand that.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide is Painless.........& I can take or leave it if I please!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


But not our Navy higher ups & Shrinks they believe you are just Goldbricking!!!!!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: The American military is an abusive, backwards shiatshow that desperately needs to be either reformed or completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Just like...pretty much every other American institution, come to think of it.


I'm not sure you really know what you are talking about.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Or, the cruelty is the point, maybe?


In a way, it is. The military in general is far behind the times when it comes to mental health, being more of a General Patton "smack-them-upside-the-head" mindset than actually treating someone with compassion.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they put him in a longboat till he was sober?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

somuchyelling.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bobfox141
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As  former sailor, I can assure you this is common. As an instructor I intervened in 3 cases exactly like this. I had them sent to the hospital or sickbay, then transferred. Once it's medical, nothing the CO can do without getting serious questions asked.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Michael Gregg said he was presented with three options, including taking medication, which was discouraged due to his religion; a six-day therapy session; or voluntary commitment on the ship."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Paxil.  It does wonders.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All this talk against the Navy is unfounded. It is a perfectly fine and honorable branch of service.


/For Army rejects
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: That should reduce the workload at the suicide hotline.


*mission_accomplished.jpg*
 
Reddkell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subs have their own problems, but not this one. Someone heard you say the word suicide and you were off the ship the same day.
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spoke to his mom several times a week as an adult while at sea in the Navy?  Perhaps this guy should have applied to be a cashier at the local Walmart so he could be tucked in at night.  He enlisted in the military, expect to do military things.  Give him a dishonorable discharge and let him go on with his life as clearly he made a poor decision to enlist in the armed forces.
 
pcwolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
E9 32 years ... I would always tell my sailors: 

"Look, you *really* don't want to be here?  You don't have to act out or misbehave.  Just tell me.  I will help you go home."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pcwolf: E9 32 years ... I would always tell my sailors: 

"Look, you *really* don't want to be here?  You don't have to act out or misbehave.  Just tell me.  I will help you go home."


That's more my experience.  From one side of this story it really does seem like mistakes were made though.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Reddkell: Subs have their own problems, but not this one. Someone heard you say the word suicide and you were off the ship the same day.


Even if you were under the North Pole
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: LordJiro: The American military is an abusive, backwards shiatshow that desperately needs to be either reformed or completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Just like...pretty much every other American institution, come to think of it.

I'm not sure you really know what you are talking about.


I don't know... the police departments, the FBI, the CIA has needed being rebuilt for generations, our Constitution, some flavors of Christianity, our education system, our prison system.  I think arguments could be made, and have been made, for reforming all of these...
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunsmack: powhound: I think the smaller commands tend to be a little bit better ... in general.

As a GMG on destroyers (plankowner on DDG-74) I can assure you, they treated us like shiat too. "Suck it up, Nancy!" was the treatment for depression, anxiety, etc.


I met one salty master chief that I didn't care for and he unloaded on me a couple times but honestly ... once out of basic and into A school and nuke school and commands beyond ... it wasn't all that bad. One Lt. Commander took a few of us sailing around Pearl on his own sailboat.
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In all honesty, I'm surprised that he made it through boot camp. There are people who just can't handle the discipline and separation. In my experience, most of them are weeded out in boot camp. Its not a life for everyone. CPO, Retired
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a just world, courts-martial would pull two stripes on the commanders and sentence them to confinement in his former quarters.

Not gonna happen, but hey, we can daydream.
 
