Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNBC)   Multi-millionaire CEO of Whole Foods suggests people buy food from him in lieu of healthcare since people don't get ill or die from anything other than diet-related reasons   (cnbc.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude!!! Let me tell you about my cleanse. Just watch my YouTube video!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
John Mackey will always be an asshole and is a huge reason why I will not shop at WF if I can help it.

Makes me feel old to think my loathing for WF is now over two decades old.

F*ck.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: John Mackey will always be an asshole and is a huge reason why I will not shop at WF if I can help it.

Makes me feel old to think my loathing for WF is now over two decades old.

F*ck.


I hear you. I remember the computer and internet revolution of the 1980s and 90s and to this day I still think "F Bill Gates".
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I mean, honestly, we talk about health care. The best solution is not to need health care," Mackey told Freakonomics Radio host Stephen Dubner in an episode released on Nov. 4.
"The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet," Mackey says. "There's no reason why people shouldn't be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem."

Right, John. Say, what should I eat to, say, cure getting hit by a car? Is that like a couple of apples, or more of a celery problem?

/Also,
//There's this thing going around,
///What should I eat to not catch it?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: FTFA: "I mean, honestly, we talk about health care. The best solution is not to need health care," Mackey told Freakonomics Radio host Stephen Dubner in an episode released on Nov. 4.
"The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet," Mackey says. "There's no reason why people shouldn't be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem."

Right, John. Say, what should I eat to, say, cure getting hit by a car? Is that like a couple of apples, or more of a celery problem?

/Also,
//There's this thing going around,
///What should I eat to not catch it?


Broccoli
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let them eat rice cake!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whole paycheck guy is a douche?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: FTFA: "I mean, honestly, we talk about health care. The best solution is not to need health care," Mackey told Freakonomics Radio host Stephen Dubner in an episode released on Nov. 4.
"The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet," Mackey says. "There's no reason why people shouldn't be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem."

Right, John. Say, what should I eat to, say, cure getting hit by a car? Is that like a couple of apples, or more of a celery problem?

/Also,
//There's this thing going around,
///What should I eat to not catch it?


Well, if you weren't such a colossal fat ass, you would be a smaller target for the vehicle.

But, really, what was the leading cause of death before everything went funhouse mirror on us?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, he's not wrong. Not like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer are problems in sub-Saharan Africa.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Breaker Moran: John Mackey will always be an asshole and is a huge reason why I will not shop at WF if I can help it.

Makes me feel old to think my loathing for WF is now over two decades old.

F*ck.

I hear you. I remember the computer and internet revolution of the 1980s and 90s and to this day I still think "F Bill Gates".


The difference is Bill is actually addressing communicable disease with proven methods.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People that live healthy lifestyles never get sick!!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think we've gathered enough evidence to definitively say that having a successful business in no way makes you qualified to understand national issues. It may even be a detriment.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's old news, and then there's news you need to date using carbon-14.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Similarly, The secret to great wealth is to stop being poor.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 2009, he penned a piece for the Wall Street Journal along the same ilk, "The Whole Foods Alternative to ObamaCare," in which he advocated for less government control of health care in the United States.

"This begins with the realization that every American adult is responsible for his or her own health," Mackey wrote. "We should take that responsibility very seriously and use our freedom to make wise lifestyle choices that will protect our health."

Rich libertarian thinks adult Americans will be responsible if government goes away.

How much asparagus water do I need to drink to deal with this sinus infection anyhow?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: John Mackey will always be an asshole and is a huge reason why I will not shop at WF if I can help it.

Makes me feel old to think my loathing for WF is now over two decades old.

F*ck.


Even though I had a WF right across the street from my work, I only went there when I wanted an Opera cake since they were the only ones in the area that made them. When they discontinued it, I discontinued my WF shopping.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or injured, don't forget injured.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just some selfish bastard trying to victim blame people who get sick.  Yeah, it's all my fault that car ran me over. when it jumped the curb.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Didn't whole foods get kicked out of South Park?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wanderlusting: I mean, he's not wrong. Not like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer are problems in sub-Saharan Africa.


And yet they still catch malaria there. A lot.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh for fark's sake.  We all know that eating healthy and exercising is better for you than eating junk food and sitting your fat ass on the couch for years.

Some of you here... seriously.  You act like somebody just stole your hidden candy stash.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eddie_irvine: Bootleg: FTFA: "I mean, honestly, we talk about health care. The best solution is not to need health care," Mackey told Freakonomics Radio host Stephen Dubner in an episode released on Nov. 4.
"The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet," Mackey says. "There's no reason why people shouldn't be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem."

Right, John. Say, what should I eat to, say, cure getting hit by a car? Is that like a couple of apples, or more of a celery problem?

/Also,
//There's this thing going around,
///What should I eat to not catch it?

Broccoli


e. coli
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you remove the person saying it from the message and all the hate that comes with him, he's right.  And there are a lot of Doctors in the US starting to say the same thing.

It goes like this: You are one of the following three things.  You are healthy.  Or, you are not sick.  Or, you are sick.  Being "not sick" is not the same thing as being "healthy".

Currently, most American healthcare (and other countries to be sure) focuses on waiting until someone becomes "sick" and then tries to treat them.  The emerging alternative is to become more proactive as healthcare providers, and try to get more patients into the "healthy" category.  It would have a huge impact.  All those boring things like proper diet, exercise, sleep, etc. would contribute.
 
