Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Now you can kick more poo   (kfor.com) divider line
819 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 9:31 PM (1 hour ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No thanks. My poo has been very big lately.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jenkem if ya got 'em.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Sh*tkickers.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the dragon's balls a-bazing as you step into it's cave?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, the most surprising part of growing up is when you realize that you actually never do.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok I'm ready!!!!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a relief. It's always bothered me in Oklahoma how long it takes to get from nowhere to nowhere.
 
sniderman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby's been

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sniderman: [Fark user image image 658x624]


Going back to 1780s in New France at Ft de Chartres, a French trapper married an Kickapoo woman, my only known claim to First American ancestry. Her name was listed as Lillie Palombe (Lily Bird). With soittle ancestry, I probably can't even get validated parking for the gift shop. (Biggest group is in Mexico, the others have a time share on a reservation in OK/KS.)
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TENACIOUS D - Kickapoo
Youtube hvvjiE4AdUI
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, I just took a poo. Not sure whose it was, but it's mine now.
 
majestic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My brother went to Kickapoo HS with Brad Pitt. Didn't even remember much about him until he became famous.Pitt, I mean. My brother is not famous. More like infamous.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a place at my favorite ski area called the "Kickapoo Tavern". I have no idea what it means but question my limited vocabulary every time I walk by it. I have even stopped in there a few times and never saw any poos being kicked.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 418x375]


Oh, bother.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB.

One dog is in a diaper all the time. She has bladder control issues. Random accidents if we don't regularly take her out

Sunday was a whole different problem. She shat in her diaper. Normally this would be an easy problem to fix. Just remove diaper, bag poo, clean diaper. But noooo. She shat downstairs. Then decided 'mommy poops in bathroom, i should walk upstairs.' Of course it isn't her normal mostly solid blocks. More liquid than normal, and little chunks. Dribbled out of the diaper on every god damn stair, in the hallway and over most od the bathroom.

After we noticed the wonderful smell, daughter went looking for daphne. Here she is standing in the middle of the bathroom. Poop mushed all over her bottom, little bits strewn around the floor, smiling and wagging her tail.'I made it to the bathroom!!! Seee!!!'

Wife gave her a bath. I salvaged the diaper. Then I spent the next hour or so cleaning carper and picking up random bits of poo. Smell disapears. I think got everything.

Nope. Course not. After I use the toilet later I notice a big one that somehow stayed together, now hardened, and made it into the corner between the bathroom door and the wall, without getting mushed between the door and the floor.

/POOP
 
