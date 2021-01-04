 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   Boris Johnson announces new England lockdown. Where does he get off telling the NorthEastern USA what to do?   (bbc.com) divider line
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing Biden is taking over in 2 weeks because its about to get real farking bad here real fast with the new mutation coming in.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark the Patriots!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Patriots need it anyway.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good thing Biden is taking over in 2 weeks because its about to get real farking bad here real fast with the new mutation coming in.


That's why they are thinking about 1/2 the vaccines. B
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For real this time?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/re-posted from the redlit thread
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was in college a friend was dating a girl I didn't like. Just one of those vapid, annoying college girls, you know? So at the end summer the friend invites me to a party. The girl asks what I've been up to all summer, and not wanting to list every state I visited, I simply said, "I've been in New England." She looked at me with wide eyes and asked, "there's a new England now?" I was pleased when they broke up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would pay top dollar to see Merkel and Macron just slap the ever loving shiat out of this asshat. He doesn't deserve the dignity of a closed-fisted beating.
 
