Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Live Science)   Old jivin' grounds found from John the Baptist's disco days. "Stayin' Alive" wasn't on the playlist   (livescience.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Jesus, John the Baptist, Herod the Great, Herod Antipas, King Herod Antipas, Herodias, Salome, son of King Herod  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Bible knowledge is weak. What was John the Baptist preaching before Jesus came?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: My Bible knowledge is weak. What was John the Baptist preaching before Jesus came?


JC and sunshine
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: edmo: My Bible knowledge is weak. What was John the Baptist preaching before Jesus came?

JC and sunshine


And that's the way, uh-huh uh-huh, he liked it.
 
valkore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quick, somebody post the video of the Polish breakdancers performing for PJP2.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A courtyard uncovered at Machaerus is likely the place where Salome's dance was performed and where Herod Antipas decided to have John the Baptist beheaded, wrote Győző Vörös, director of a project called Machaerus Excavations and Surveys at the Dead Sea, in the book "Holy Land Archaeology on Either Side: Archaeological Essays in Honour of Eugenio Alliata" (Fondazione Terra Santa, 2020).

Sure, Jan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valkore: Quick, somebody post the video of the Polish breakdancers performing for PJP2.


Sorry, got nothing but this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The Biblical story claims that Herod Antipas was set to marry a woman named Herodias, both of whom had been divorced - something that John the Baptist objected to."

JFC, they were preachy bastards back then too. No wonder they killed him.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Based on reports, I think two locations, a sewing needle, and a length of thread might be required to make this right.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
John the Baptist was condemned to death on a dance floor?

Damn. His ass got served.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My favorite part of this video is just that it's just some guys striding though a deserted bombed out city...distinctly un-disco
Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive (Official Music Video)
Youtube fNFzfwLM72c
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: A courtyard uncovered at Machaerus is likely the place where Salome's dance was performed and where Herod Antipas decided to have John the Baptist beheaded, wrote Győző Vörös, director of a project called Machaerus Excavations and Surveys at the Dead Sea, in the book "Holy Land Archaeology on Either Side: Archaeological Essays in Honour of Eugenio Alliata" (Fondazione Terra Santa, 2020).

Sure, Jan.

[Fark user image image 457x359]


Yeah, I've never heard of this publisher.  Raerae1980 may be more familiar with Italian academic presses, but there's a ton of biblical pseudo-archaeology and this sounds suspicious.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: My favorite part of this video is just that it's just some guys striding though a deserted bombed out city...distinctly un-disco
[YouTube video: Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive (Official Music Video)]


It was filmed on the same studio set as Young Frankenstein.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Love that guy, his smile and chill attitude are contagious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: My Bible knowledge is weak. What was John the Baptist preaching before Jesus came?


You know that guy every city has with "The End Is Nigh" sandwich board and incomprehensible rants?
Exactly the same message, just ranting in Aramaic.
 
