Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(MLive.com)   Indiana county repeals anti-hippie law; anti-dancing law remains in place except for in abandoned warehouses   (mlive.com) divider line
    Indiana county, LaGrange County, anti-hippie ordinance, County attorney Kurt Bachman  
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now we need to get 500+ idiots in tyedye shirts to come and put on a 2 day party.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-hippie law.

Indiana never f*cking disappoints.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
real cryin' shame they didn't have the balls to create an anti Nazi law.

Nazis.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's a hippie? Is it like a hipster?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LaGrange County eh?
ZZ Top - La Grange
Youtube Vppbdf-qtGU
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Again?
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Indiana hippies are knowns as Baptists elsewhere in the country.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alice_600: What's a hippie? Is it like a hipster?


No, hippies are actually pretty cool.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hippies can use the rear door.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Indiana? That's Juggalo country!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Hippies can use the rear door.


Giggity!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: real cryin' shame they didn't have the balls to create an anti Nazi law.

Nazis.


That would have been too inconsiderate to the KKK, can't have that.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Way to go, Indiana! This is the absolute best time in the last several decades to repeal a law against large gatherings.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone got a Barbie VW van.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think Indiana considers John Mellencamp to be a hippie.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 540x556]


I was fully expecting a law against men wearing long hairs.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"What anti-hippie laws? Banning patchouli and requiring at least weekly personal hygiene is just a public health ordinance."
 
