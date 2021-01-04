 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WSOCTV)   "At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor the buyer thought that the grenade could be functioning or hazardous"   (wsoctv.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone at home that has what they think is a dummy grenade, please pull the pin and let us know if it explodes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relax, it's probably just the detonator they left in.  If that goes off, it'll split into a couple big fragments at most.  And then what a story you'll have to tell!  Probably!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure one of two things will happen:

1. It will sit on a shelf for 30 years, a threat to no one;
2. It will be detonated almost immediately as a jolly prank.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm bringing it to my congressional session for my own protection.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise!
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something something all guns are loaded at all times
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Relax, it's probably just the detonator they left in.  If that goes off, it'll split into a couple big fragments at most.  And then what a story you'll have to tell!  Probably!


Mine just has a big crack in it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Everyone at home that has what they think is a dummy grenade, please pull the pin and let us know if it explodes.


Are you nuts? They should get a big drill, make a hole, and dump all the powder out. Much safer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Relax, it's probably just the detonator they left in.  If that goes off, it'll split into a couple big fragments at most.  And then what a story you'll have to tell!  Probably!


My uncle lost a couple of fingers that way.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

I recycle my WWII grenades into something useful
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why that had such a hard on for ammo accountability in the Army.
Who knew?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Everyone at home that has what they think is a dummy grenade, please pull the pin and let us know if it explodes.


Jesus man, you trying to get people killed?? Ffs, if you have a grenade, and you're not sure if it's dangerous, the safest thing to do is to make sure it is rendered inert by putting it in the microwave for 2 minutes.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OdradekRex: Everyone at home that has what they think is a dummy grenade, please pull the pin and let us know if it explodes.

Jesus man, you trying to get people killed?? Ffs, if you have a grenade, and you're not sure if it's dangerous, the safest thing to do is to make sure it is rendered inert by putting it in the microwave for 2 minutes.


You could always just throw a spoon.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ha! Joke's on you! The guys in the armory swapped out the 5-second fuse with a 1/2-second fuse!

The look on your face will be priceless!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size

"This one's for you, Kaiser Bill. Special delivery from Uncle Sam and all the boys in D Company. Yeah, Johnny, Harris, Brooklyn Bob, and Reggie. Yeah, even Reggie. He ain't so stuck up once you get to know him..."

Asa Glick
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Marcus Aurelius: Relax, it's probably just the detonator they left in.  If that goes off, it'll split into a couple big fragments at most.  And then what a story you'll have to tell!  Probably!

My uncle lost a couple of fingers that way.


And I bet he still talks about it, doesn't he?

He'd never had gotten that much mileage out of those fingers if they were still attached to his body.  You know I'm right.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: [static.simpsonswiki.com image 720x540]
"This one's for you, Kaiser Bill. Special delivery from Uncle Sam and all the boys in D Company. Yeah, Johnny, Harris, Brooklyn Bob, and Reggie. Yeah, even Reggie. He ain't so stuck up once you get to know him..."

Asa Glick


Now that image made me wonder if it makes a difference if you are left handed or right handed; i.e. fingers around which side of the grenade when you pull.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can easily tell if what you think is an inert grenade is actually live.

Pull the pin and let the spoon fly off.   Then hold the grenade up to your ear.  If you can hear a hissing/sputtering sound, that's the time fuse burning down and the detonator at least IS live.

If you don't hear the fuse burning, place the detonator well under your nose and sniff.  If you smell smoke, that is another good indicator that the fuse is functioning and the detonator anyway is for real.

The really important thing to check however is the TNT filler, which is set off by the detonator.   Hold the grenade in both hands, and wait for the detonator to fire (sounds like a firecracker).  Next, check the cast-iron casing for any changes.   Swelling of the casing at this point is a good indicator that both the detonator AND explosive filler are functioning properly, and that your grenade is a good one.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MIRV888: MythDragon: OdradekRex: Everyone at home that has what they think is a dummy grenade, please pull the pin and let us know if it explodes.

Jesus man, you trying to get people killed?? Ffs, if you have a grenade, and you're not sure if it's dangerous, the safest thing to do is to make sure it is rendered inert by putting it in the microwave for 2 minutes.

You could always just throw a spoon.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't put this one in the microwave.  It will make a mess.
A spoon might help, maybe.  Ah, just eat it like an apple.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:

Now that image made me wonder if it makes a difference if you are left handed or right handed; i.e. fingers around which side of the grenade when you pull.

No difference.  They can be thrown with either hand, and you are allowed to use either hand.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Moniker o' Shame: [static.simpsonswiki.com image 720x540]
"This one's for you, Kaiser Bill. Special delivery from Uncle Sam and all the boys in D Company. Yeah, Johnny, Harris, Brooklyn Bob, and Reggie. Yeah, even Reggie. He ain't so stuck up once you get to know him..."

Asa Glick

Now that image made me wonder if it makes a difference if you are left handed or right handed; i.e. fingers around which side of the grenade when you pull.


On the grenade I have it does not matter.  The pin can be inserted on the right side if you are left handed.  Pulling the pin does not start the fuse, it is a safety measure.
 
avratt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Everyone at home that has what they think is a dummy grenade, please pull the pin and let us know if it explodes.

Or Not.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Resident Muslim:

Now that image made me wonder if it makes a difference if you are left handed or right handed; i.e. fingers around which side of the grenade when you pull.

No difference.  They can be thrown with either hand, and you are allowed to use either hand.


That's very dangerous.  You could pull a shoulder muscle if you don't warm up properly.  Those things are heavy.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Moniker o' Shame: [static.simpsonswiki.com image 720x540]
"This one's for you, Kaiser Bill. Special delivery from Uncle Sam and all the boys in D Company. Yeah, Johnny, Harris, Brooklyn Bob, and Reggie. Yeah, even Reggie. He ain't so stuck up once you get to know him..."

Asa Glick

Now that image made me wonder if it makes a difference if you are left handed or right handed; i.e. fingers around which side of the grenade when you pull.


If you are left handed hold it upside down in your left hand.

The spoon is the flat metal bit with a spring action that pushed it up when you release the pin.  You want to hold the grenade with your fingers so the spoon pushes securely into the crotch of your thumb and can't flip open until you throw the grenade.  This ensures the grenade doesn't arm until you throw it and gives you a chance to put the pin back in if you need to.   If you held it backwards, the spoon would push on your fingers with the potential to flip your hand open causing grenade to arm and fall out of your hand ( a really bad thing).

/I have no real experience, everything I know is from ARMA
//cooking grenades isn't a real thing
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: fluffy_pope: Marcus Aurelius: Relax, it's probably just the detonator they left in.  If that goes off, it'll split into a couple big fragments at most.  And then what a story you'll have to tell!  Probably!

My uncle lost a couple of fingers that way.

And I bet he still talks about it, doesn't he?

He'd never had gotten that much mileage out of those fingers if they were still attached to his body.  You know I'm right.


He's been pretty mum about it after he died. We try not to bring it up.
 
