Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Listing the fattest states in the US in 2021. You will not be shocked by those at the top
    Obvious, Obesity, Nutrition, Health Consequences, pandemic-related activity limitations, number of adults, Overweight Prevalence, fattest states, overweight prevalence category  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The South Shall Rise Very Slowly and Keel Over of a Heart Attack.


Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to live in one of the fatty cities and it was awesome because there were so many clothes available in my size (M).  All of the XL, XXL racks were always almost empty.

That being said, BMI is a stupid measure for obesity and really needs to be adjusted to account for things like people that actually work out and carry muscle.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am shocked...

That Mississippi is not No. 1.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
73% of all American adults are overweight? When does this stop being an issue of bad choices on the part of the people and start being a problem of the food system we live under? When sugar is replaced with high fructose corn syrup and put into everything, that's a problem. When we eschew vegetables and fruits for breads, meat, breads, more meats, more breads, more meats, that's a problem. Education is lacking- that's a problem. A health care system that actually advocates and helps people learn to eat better that doesn't exist is a problem. A life style where we drive everywhere and don't walk makes the problem worse.

It sure seems like our very food industries are trying to make us unhealthier and exploit us for more profits.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, a slideshow, and the site is trying to sell me a Jim Kramer book.. yikes.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas would be higher on the list but the squirrels have been a little lean this year.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Break it down by city and you'll see Pawnee Indiana is #4.

Thanks, Sweetums!
 
Fat Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Representing Kentucky at #4!

/ username checks out
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That list is red, red like a hemorrhage of thick, viscous, high-triglyceride, lipid panel numbers off the chart, type 2 diabetes blood.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Do you buy your clothes by BMI? Cuz I've never known mine, I just look in the mirror.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You make me cry, Nadie. How does this country get by? By making us all fat. How does it make us fat? By tons of advertising and social cues. Everything gets fatter, the US gets richer, all is well.

It's been this way at least your whole life. Is it so pervasive that nobody even perceives it now? We can stop anytime we want--but we have to reject just about everything that you've grown up to see as normal.
Well, everybody wasn't fat when i was young. Things were, literally, much smaller. What the fark, people. This was so fast, and all of it is engineered. Why people who are old or older than me aren't having a farking fit about this, is disgusting. But they all got the goods, so they shut their mouths too and bought another RV.

That's all it is. It's not some mystery. It pervades every bit of of our society, and we let it. And if you ask the farking tycoons to explain themselves, this is what they say:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And they're not wrong. We asked for it. We pay for it.  And then we ask for more, faster. Think about how people in the medical field feel about this slow suicide of millions of people--If they aren't fat themselves, and a lot of them are. It's downright impressive. It's like watching lemmings jump off a cliff, but slower and grosser. And we just keep going. Then the retailers are more than happy to make us some more products so that we don't notice how fat we've gotten.

/and here's another thing that I know as an addict: Encouraging this kind of impulsive, no-responsibility behavior leads to MORE OF IT. Like going on a diet, but having a five-day binge before you start, because you earned it. Fast easy fixes, lack of impulse control, always needing more........somebody needs a 12-step program. Not just Overeaters Anonymous, but like societal detox.
//And I"m going to be head counselor, so enjoy
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's intended to measure a population, and it's pretty useful for that.  It's actually generally effective on individuals as a rule of thumb.  Most people don't carry enough muscle to completely blow the BMI calculation though.  Generally a thicker/more muscular frame just puts on you the top end of the "normal" range.  But yeah, if you're super duper muscular, BMI pretty meaningless.

There are other metrics such as waist to height body fat percentage that are probably more universally effective.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Fattest State" is almost always just a referendum on places that have large numbers of rural poor, and secondarily large minority populations (no pun intended) and hot/humid weather.

Make fun of them all you want, but it's not 100% personal choice. It's widespread food deserts and lack of education about healthy alternatives -- and ability to afford them, especially when a healthy calorie costs 5x more than a filling one.

TL;DR: Hey Colorado, rich, white, and educated is no way to go through life, son!

/wait maybe it is
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm ... I'm sorry. :-(

((cryinoutloud))

Want a broccoli?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? They thought people cared enough to flip through their slideshow? They have learned nothing.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, all those states may have us beat on obesity but Alaska still holds the number one spot for chlamydia. So we got that going for us. Which is nice. And don't rest on your laurels, Mississippi! You may be number one in gonorrhea right now but we're right behind you!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I...Don't think that's how you catch gonorrhea. But I could be wrong.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who moved to Tennessee from California, they have earned their spot themselves.  Back when COVID first got going, the Little Debbie racks were the first to go, long before they emptied the toilet paper.  We could always get meat and veggies here, but the frozen food section looked like something from The road Warrior.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was wrong.
Gonorrhea can also infect your anus if you have anal sex, or you may spread the infection to your anus from another part of your body (like by wiping after you go to the bathroom). Anal gonorrhea often doesn't have any symptoms. But signs of gonorrhea in your anus can include:
Itching in or around your anus
Discharge from your anus
Pain when you poop

Please dreams.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing that obesity is a risk factor for a poor Covid outcome I stil can't believe that I see fat people.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uh oh. My anus discharges every morning after my coffee...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amen to that.
Fun fact - American-made Haggis actually contains High-fructose Corn Syrup. Not kidding.
 
PhilGed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone else having trouble getting through their dumpster fire of a slideshow with different sized window... of 30 states, the top ten are:

West Virginia
Mississippi
Arkansas
Kentucky
Tennessee
South Carolina
Louisiana
Alabama
Oklahoma
Missouri

Headline is also misleading because they use fatness, health issues, and food/fitness as part of the ranking, so the true "Fattest states" on their list are:

1. Mississippi, 2. West Virginia, 3. Arkansas, 4. Tennessee, 5. Kentucky
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin at 23? Bullshirt. We are top 10 easily.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone ever thought that maybe Americans are eating their emotions? We are really a stressed out nation suffering from a lack of proper mental health care.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

POOP TROOP REPRESENT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BMI is useless because a weightlifter scored as morbidly obese.  I don't lift weights, but I'm going to pretend it somehow invalidates my own morbidly obese BMI anyway."


Every time BMI is mentioned here.

Every.  Farking.  Time.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was shocked that Wisconsin was way down the list at #23.

/ Not shocked by the red states ahead in the line
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Csb: my brother used to be a personal trainer. He had a six pack. Our nurse practitioner told him his BMI was a concern and he should try to lose weight.

farking weird.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

There's nothing wrong with meats (or fat for that matter), it's the (mostly processed) carbs and frequent eating that's causing the problem. The food industry doesn't care whether we're healthy or unhealthy, just profitable. If we make better choices and change what we demand, they will happily adapt and sell us what we're asking for. I'm seeing a lot of new food products show up these days that tell me it's already happening.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

"BMI isn't accurate for muscular individuals like myself".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's almost as if barbecue is fattening.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It is pathetic to make up a man of straw so that you can feel superior.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This make me realize that right-side-drive vehicles make it easier to throw your cigarette butt out the window.  No awkward cross-body that risks having it blow into the back seat.

Dammit now I don't remember if I smoked righty or lefty.  Pretty sure righty.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I went to Gatlinburg, TN about 9 years ago (IIRC) and for the love of God, I have NEVER seen so many lard asses in my entire life! I thought I was a bit overweight but every one of these Holsteins made me feel like Twiggy. The only people that were anything close to an average size were the foreign students spending their summers slopping these farking hogs. I was absolutely disgusted with my fellow Americans. I was surprised not to see people riding these around.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems to me the tone in here would be quite different if this study was linked instead of a slideshow.

https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2019/1​8​_0579.htm
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eagles95: Wisconsin at 23? Bullshirt. We are top 10 easily.


He have a lot of meth users in the state.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Me closing the browser window
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Always amuses me to see people bashing the South on a website that hails from Kentucky.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Here, I'll hork the chart:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Do he?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

If you fail a test, its your fault. If the whole class fails, that's on the teacher.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eagles95: Wisconsin at 23? Bullshirt. We are top 10 easily.


As a Wisconsinite, I came here to say this. All the cheese, beer and bratwurst that we stuff our faces with, and the best we can do is 23? We're ruining our reputation.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hm. Judging from the map one might guess the two major factors are "isn't so humid you want to die if you're exposed to outside air at any point for 6 months of the year" and "actually has shiat worth doing outside".
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Having perused color-illustrated medical encyclopedias, I wouldn't bet against Churchy.

/Still nightmare fuel
 
