Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   COVID anti-vaxxers have really put the metal to the pedal this time   (guitarplayer.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC, how do you save a planet populated by farking morons?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Not a planet, just one country.

And not even one country, just a significant enough portion of it that due to our country's shiatty design gets to control the direction of the country.
 
ModernPrimitive01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, that pedal is bad enough to give you covid so they might be onto something
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I already had a low opinion of these people because they somehow think a "microchip" is something that can fit in a vaccine.

But for Christ's sake, a circuit diagram with a FOOTSWITCH?  So the chip is tiny enough to slide through a vaccine needle, and then the bad guys activate it by hitting the foot switch?

Do these people have any ability to process the relative sizes of things in the world?  If I told them that I stole the Grand Canyon and hid it in my wallet, would they be unable to see why that can't be true?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Object permanence eludes them. They also think that if the president doesn't wear a flag pin that means the flag will whither and die along with the country. They're not well, and their vote outweighs yours at the federal level.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

STUDY IT OUT
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

There is this thing in wrestling where someone will ask you, "How do I get out of this hold?", and Master Lowell will say, "Do not get put into that hold!", and then I fire the chi blasts and dismember my student for asking such a foolish question.

Which is to say that the way you save a planet populated by farking morons is that you do not vote for political polices and technological implements that allow them to have a voice, which is precisely what you have all proceeded to do.

So in this moment, the only thing left to do is to smash the system entirely, but in a world where it is only man and nature, hunting and gathering their own food, there is no question in my mind that the Republican Party will win every single national election, ever.

Me personally, being the Master, being a twelfth-degree coral belt, a person who can pull your heart out of your chest and show it to you, still beating, before you breathe your last breath, as the coroner personally fills out your death certificate, declaring it to be "Death by Lowell", I will be okay.

But the Farklibs™ of the Poltab™, however, they don't stand a chance.  I wish them and their loved ones the best when I fell a single redwood with a single karate chop and it falls on the orphanage where you were raised.  Heh, it's nothin' personnel, kid.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Push them off the edge?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chip me up already...

Van Halen - Van Halen - Atomic Punk
Youtube 1m-DYM7JvMA
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

I prefer this.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I turn it up to 11?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man I can't wait for my 5G chip. I'm going to have such good wi-fi!
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have you read The Marching Morons by Cyril M. Kornbluth?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In reality it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal and I believe that putting it in the covid vaccine has been an excellent idea

blogdoferoli.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my friend plugs his artery into the "output" side and his vein into the "input" side, does the foot pedal remove the 5G vaccine microchips from his blood?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not how, why?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these debunked theories is that the recently rolled out COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips with 5G technology, designed supposedly to track our every movement.

Why would Big Brother bother with the vaccine when we all are already carrying around 24hr tracking devices? Even better than tracking, they tell BB who we know, what we say, what we watch, and what we're interested in.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same people worried about microchips in their ketchup are unconcerned about the microchips in their cell phones they willingly and obsessively carry around or the ones in their brand new cars, just to name two.

How these morans are getting more and more influence and acceptance is beyond me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can dial in a special receiver I use to monitor the Trumpers in my neighborhood with a vector network analyzer.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Will it work on 5G?  If I up the frequency it will.  If I up the frequency.

/everybody turn up your frequencies to channel "derp"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I not invest in tin foil hats?  :(
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side effects may include hearing loss and excessive head-banging.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

These are people who have no idea what a microchip actually is or does.  It's the modern techological version of "she gave me the evil eye!"  If you are accustomed to magical thinking, you will think technology is a variety of magic that is unconstrained by reality.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already given up on these idiots. I deal with this at the hospital all the time. These people are delusional. These people know Trump is lying, they don't care. They know that the pandemic is real, they don't care. They know that there was never going to be a wall, there was never going to be infrastructure week, they know we weren't getting invading caravans, they know the tax break didn't help them nearly as much as it helped the rich, they know all of it was bullshiat. And they simply don't care. I think civil society has run its course. Half the world seems to be poised for anarchy. Hope for the best, plan for the worst.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been staring at wiring diagrams for a couple weeks in my free time trying to unfark the wiring in my old pickup truck and seeing this triggered me a little. Now I don't wanna get a vaccine because my truck is a piece of shiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some people don't always carry their phones around all the time. Or what if the citizen turns it off or looses it or it gets stolen or something?

There always has to be a plan B to track us.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't. You let flawed nature take its course, and you may organ donation mandatory unless otherwise selected against.

Emphasis on the last two words.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


The rest of us still need a place to live.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why would you?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's the only way area cats can find lost humans.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think Darwin said it best.

"Survival of the fittest"
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D
E
V
O
!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I farking love that image.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: It's the only way area cats can find lost humans.


Darn...Cats. Forgot about those 4 legged tracking devices.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If Neal Peart's drumkit were an effects setup.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever use a metalzone? It'll make anyone in the area wish they were dead at minimum
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you feel like I do?"

/has 5G talkbox implant
//obsessively asking others if their condition matches mine
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well I am ready to rock out after I get my shot now! But I must ask since I have no musical talent will it let me be able to play now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I use a lot of pedals when I play...but that guy?  Dear god it must take him a whole day to set up for a live gig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Neil would have them on risers too.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have they done a controlled, randomized double-blind trial for exposure/non exposure to 5G to confirm or debunk?

And if they have, can we trust Them?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like most of them already got injected with a Way-Wah pedal
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wah-Wah ..... dammit
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

When you need your guitar to sound like a french horn section super accurately...
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the footswitch is a good idea, but I might run out of 9V batteries and my Russian handlers will kick themselves for not getting the extra long AC adapter.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude I'm going to get my vaccine now so I can shred some sick tunes!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The rest of us still need a place to live.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
