Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Gothamist)   Tesla with "hoax device" consisting of a tangle of wires, an aerosol can, pieces of wood, and four raw hot dogs prompts bomb scare at Queens mall. Honestly who uses hotdogs as dynamite?   (gothamist.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hotdogs have always been known for their explosive properties, especially when topped like this:

favfamilyrecipes.comView Full Size


Explosive.... IN MY PANTS.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When they say hot dogs are worse than smoking, I'm pretty sure they don't mean, bomb component bad.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What kind of man wears Armor hot dogs?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm betting KFC hotdogs would have "ancient improperly-stored" dynamite stick qualities.

Mmmmm - battered & deep-fried chicken wieners...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I initially read that as Texas Hoax Dance, and thought I was in the Pol tab.
 
hershy799
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Done in 3.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dat glycerine
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
came for superintendent chalmers, leaving satisfied
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Somebody got back to the car and wondered who took his lunch away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't there a law about wasting food?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I once got a good look at a bundle of dynamite prop used by circus clowns. It was made from a broom handle cut into appropriate size lengths, painted red and bundled around a length of hemp rope with electrical tape and a shiattone of glue. Eight year old me was rather disappointed that circus clowns didn't get to goof around with real dynamite like Tom and Jerry do.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who uses hot dogs? Wieners.  That's who.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tofu dogs make better props.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nekom: [Fark user image image 640x480]
What kind of man wears Armor hot dogs?


🎶Fat, kids, skinny kids & even kids w/Chicken Pox...........🎶
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh & Clancy too!!!!!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I assume they were some idiot's half-assed attempt to make something that looked like TNT if you really want it to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Somebody got back to the car and wondered who took his lunch away.

[Fark user image 474x355]


Dorm Dogs is the first thing I thought of.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hotdogs have always been known for their explosive properties, especially when topped like this:

[favfamilyrecipes.com image 600x900]

Explosive.... IN MY PANTS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is the strangest bomb I have ever seen. Thank God they were able to rescue the poor dog.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am still a bit sad about The Wieners' Circle closing near here, although I'm not sure exactly why the owner's thought "artisanal hot dog" would have enough market to stay in business.  Or maybe they got hit by a trademark complaint.  I don't think they were associated with the one in Chicago.  (The Breaking Breezy City?)
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
