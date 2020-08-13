 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS News)   Indonesia: "Screw you old people, we've got work to do"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Screw you guys.....I'm going to Indonesia"
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You think that isn't happening here? I'm retired (62). 84% of my state is in line to get a shot before me.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First vaccinating the people who have no choice but to be out working, spreading the disease to each other and keeping it circulating, doesn't seem like the worst idea for trying to slow the spread. Not an idea I'd dismiss out of hand.

The faster you make it difficult for the virus to find suitable hosts the faster you can slow or stop the spread. And the people who can't self-isolate because they have to keep working are pretty suitable hosts for coming in contact with others. Makes sense to me.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.


Really? And which state is it exactly that I should be rolling towards?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conservatives love this. Hell, the Texas Lt. Governor (and well known deadbeat welcher) Dan Patrick said he'd gladly die for the economy.

/it's *that* important
//shareholder value and all that
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a Codger (75 plus) I have a certain degree of sympathy with this approach. My wife(Codgerin) and I have been hiding under a rock for the last year, being supported by the good people who have essential jobs.
It's not going to kill us to wait a bit longer. Time might, but that's another story.
If the workers in our local supermarket, or the teachers in our local schools, and particularly the stalwarts in our local wine shop, get a shot before us, so be it; they've earned it.
Not the politicians, though, particularly the ones who claimed it's all a hoax.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
" after frontline health workers and public servants "

Gee, you're saying the people setting the policy are also at the head of the line?  I'm shocked.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, it will give us data to compare to other methods.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Conservatives love this. Hell, the Texas Lt. Governor (and well known deadbeat welcher) Dan Patrick said he'd gladly die for the economy.

/it's *that* important
//shareholder value and all that


And yet, he is still alive. How disappointing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

Really? And which state is it exactly that I should be rolling towards?


Don't roll too fast, you don't have to get here until spring.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

Really? And which state is it exactly that I should be rolling towards?


You can probably roll to the nearest Walmart. People who are obese are phase 1c, on par with essential workers, in every state that follows CDC guidelines: "People aged 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19." [cdc]
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.


The heaviest among us are the MOST at risk. Why shouldn't they be first in line for the vaccine?

People forget the most important opinion Dr. Fauci offered back in August, "If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/the-d​e​ath-toll-would-be-enormous-fauci-says-​of-herd-immunity-to-coronavirus-in-the​-us.html

Based on Dr. Fauci's professional assessment, which we should trust even beyond our own perceived "reasonable" judgement, the morbidly obese should be first priority for the vaccine roll outs. It isn't even arguable.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: As a Codger (75 plus) I have a certain degree of sympathy with this approach. My wife(Codgerin) and I have been hiding under a rock for the last year, being supported by the good people who have essential jobs.
It's not going to kill us to wait a bit longer. Time might, but that's another story.
If the workers in our local supermarket, or the teachers in our local schools, and particularly the stalwarts in our local wine shop, get a shot before us, so be it; they've earned it.
Not the politicians, though, particularly the ones who claimed it's all a hoax.


My pharmacy is going around to long term care facilities giving shots.  The first one told us how many residents and employees they had, NOT how many people were getting shots today, so we had some extra doses that would have gone in the trash.  You better believe they went to essential workers and not into the trash.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

T Baggins: UltimaCS: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

Really? And which state is it exactly that I should be rolling towards?

You can probably roll to the nearest Walmart. People who are obese are phase 1c, on par with essential workers, in every state that follows CDC guidelines: "People aged 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19." [cdc]


Do you know how they determine obesity?

I'm just about 10 pounds shy of obesity on the BMI scale. Two weeks of stuffing myself with pizza would be worth jumping the line.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even setting aside the economic benefit, I can see how a model might suggest this is the best way to maximize expected years of life for a population, depending on unknown variables you'd have to guess at.

One of the maddening things is that any model that included irresponsible self-centered dumbfarks as a classification would prioritize them even above front-line medical workers. You want the people who are dining out every meal, partying with crowds of strangers every night, and joining packed pews on weekends. Getting a vaccine is in one sense a privilege, but from a public health perspective, it's not about protecting dumbfarks, it's about protecting people infected downstream of them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: You think that isn't happening here? I'm retired (62). 84% of my state is in line to get a shot before me.


All that means is that you're in the "main" group of non-frontline-worker adults under 65. They give you the lower bound for whatever group you're in on those calculator websites. I'm 37 and I get the same answer.

In reality, there will likely be some tiering based on age once we get to phase 3.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

The heaviest among us are the MOST at risk. Why shouldn't they be first in line for the vaccine?

People forget the most important opinion Dr. Fauci offered back in August, "If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/the-de​ath-toll-would-be-enormous-fauci-says-​of-herd-immunity-to-coronavirus-in-the​-us.html

Based on Dr. Fauci's professional assessment, which we should trust even beyond our own perceived "reasonable" judgement, the morbidly obese should be first priority for the vaccine roll outs. It isn't even arguable.


Sorry, they've been volunteering for an early death for years.    Cleaing out the deadwood leaves resources for those who deserve it.

I agree that health care should be a right, but all rights come with obligations.  Neglecting your health burdens all unless you're on your own ticket.   The typical morbidly obese person got that way on their own.   No liver transplants for active alcoholics.  It's the same principle.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Conservatives love this. Hell, the Texas Lt. Governor (and well known deadbeat welcher) Dan Patrick said he'd gladly die for the economy.

/it's *that* important
//shareholder value and all that


It isn't that crazy of an idea.  Every single person continuing to work is risking their health and others for their own personal economy.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: phrawgh: Conservatives love this. Hell, the Texas Lt. Governor (and well known deadbeat welcher) Dan Patrick said he'd gladly die for the economy.

/it's *that* important
//shareholder value and all that

It isn't that crazy of an idea.  Every single person continuing to work is risking their health and others for their own personal economy.


You first.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

The heaviest among us are the MOST at risk. Why shouldn't they be first in line for the vaccine?

People forget the most important opinion Dr. Fauci offered back in August, "If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/the-de​ath-toll-would-be-enormous-fauci-says-​of-herd-immunity-to-coronavirus-in-the​-us.html

Based on Dr. Fauci's professional assessment, which we should trust even beyond our own perceived "reasonable" judgement, the morbidly obese should be first priority for the vaccine roll outs. It isn't even arguable.


Laying it on a bit thick there at the end.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: T Baggins: UltimaCS: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

Really? And which state is it exactly that I should be rolling towards?

You can probably roll to the nearest Walmart. People who are obese are phase 1c, on par with essential workers, in every state that follows CDC guidelines: "People aged 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19." [cdc]

Do you know how they determine obesity?

I'm just about 10 pounds shy of obesity on the BMI scale. Two weeks of stuffing myself with pizza would be worth jumping the line.


Yes, everyone on fark weighs in at 250 but they bench 450 on the weekends and squat 900. Every fat person keeps bringing up the flawed BMI system like the exception is actually a rule.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Chain Smokes Freely: El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.

The heaviest among us are the MOST at risk. Why shouldn't they be first in line for the vaccine?

People forget the most important opinion Dr. Fauci offered back in August, "If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/the-de​ath-toll-would-be-enormous-fauci-says-​of-herd-immunity-to-coronavirus-in-the​-us.html

Based on Dr. Fauci's professional assessment, which we should trust even beyond our own perceived "reasonable" judgement, the morbidly obese should be first priority for the vaccine roll outs. It isn't even arguable.

Laying it on a bit thick there at the end.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That's not much worse than my state's decision to give priority vaccinations to fat people, to be honest.


That is an inflammatory and misleading way to put it. People 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions (this includes but is not at all limited to obesity) are priority 1c. This puts them behind nursing home residents, health care providers, teachers, grocery store workers, first responders, anyone 75 or older, and more. That's a reasonable priority for people who are at higher risk for severe illness or death.
 
