Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   Top 50 'worst' towns in UK revealed - Twist: There are only 49 towns in the UK (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Voting, Town, home towns, public vote, top spot, City status in the United Kingdom, Love, third successive year  
•       •       •

4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2003 book: Crap Towns: The 50 Worst Places to Live in the UK

So many people wrote in saying "our town is worse than those" that they had to write another book imaginatively titled  Crap Towns: The 50 Worst Places to Live in the UK II
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the Star. I wouldn't be surprised if their biggest factor was percentage of immigrants.
 
gaspode
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The list does not have Worksop, Nottinghamshire at the top. It is a bad list and should feel bad.

Bad.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: It's the Star. I wouldn't be surprised if their biggest factor was percentage of immigrants.


He said, taking over this thread. Go back to where you came from! Reddit, maybe?.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

