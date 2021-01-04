 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(So. Jersey Observer)   I apologize for interrupting .... AUGH .... PUSH ..... the proceeding your honor, but our ..... AUGH .... PUSH ..... daughter's coming out
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AUGH ...... PUSH ..... PUSH IT REAL GOOD!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.  It's almost like when people feel they have options that they may attempt to do the right thing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the judge didn't send a balliff to arrest him for contempt?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALRIGHT, DAUGHTER TIME
OKAY DAUGHTER IS COMING OUT
 
yuthinasia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude gave birth to a baby? Not that there's anything wrong with that...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug Court becomes Sprog Court!
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife hopefully was on drugs during drug court- pain killers.   The good kind
 
vamtngal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this affirm the need for separate drug courts that are prevention, treatment, and recovery based, not punishment based. There was a documentary on MSNBC on Saturday night that highlighted New York State's separate drug courts and their successes dealing with the oxy/fentanyl/heroin epidemic there. İt sounds like this guy has committed to his treatment and recovery and has made the most of his program.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean that the judge is also an expert in child labor law?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 522x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: So does this mean that the judge is also an expert in child labor law?


Oooh.  Good one.

Points for technique!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

STOP!  Placenta time...
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Drug court's always been on my side," Causey-Jones said. "They never gave up on me and I appreciate drug court for that."

Well that's really refreshing to read.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not really!!!!!
 
