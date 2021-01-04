 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   Protip: If you're singing at a children's hospital, it's best to avoid songs with lyrics such as "Death is just around the corner"   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Scrubs did it already

Ted's Band - Don't fear the reaper
Youtube Dd-0xZTX9m8
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reality check!
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My dad was in the hospital for a serious heart attack when Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" was out. They played that song all the farking time.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Always look on the bright side of life!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well it could be worse.

Tears In Heaven
Runaway Train
Dust in the Wind
Sussudio
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Phoebe sings for School Children Friends HD iwatchfriendseverydy
Youtube xBMg8j9d_9g
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Might be wise to avoid 'ring around the rosie' also.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"You know what the best part of the job is? Making kids with stitches in their stomach laugh really hard."

- Evil Clown
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tom Waits/Cookie Monster mashup - God's Away On Business
Youtube U5X4N2exOsU
 
davynelson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since the 'awkward' song was actually a REQUEST from the patient, I see no problem.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my playlist..

1. "Everybody Hurts" by REM
2. "Mad World" by Gary Jules
3. And if they're not dead by this point, The official soundtrack from Gigli
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Might be wise to avoid 'ring around the rosie' also.


Great call. A lot of those nursery rhymes/"kid" songs have really macabre origins. It's really interesting.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We'll remember the '20's as the years when the news was full of stories generated entirely by linking internet posts to social media posts generated by internet news, generating clicks for all in a mutual admiration loop.

Welcome to the Decade of the Circle Jerk.
 
cravak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My most embarrassing story is growing up my best friend was a catholic and I being Jewish was a little lost on the terminology so  instead of asking him how his sisters catcheism went I asked him how her circumcision went
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Might be wise to avoid 'ring around the rosie' also.


Get Him To The Greek Music Video - Ring Around The Rosie (2010) - Russell Brand Movie HD
Youtube bAEA7fjqvvU
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gotta prepare the little shiats for the real world, man!

/and if they die in hospital? no harm no foul.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Monty Python - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
Youtube jHPOzQzk9Qo
 
lincoln65
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I always like hearing Pharrel's "Happy" while performing chest compressions. It gives the whole thing a dadaist kind of feeling.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
