Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox 21 News)   Slatted chair retires. Meet lawn chair   (fox21news.com)
    Awkward, Joe Nicholson, Cattle, Furniture, Colorado Parks, cow elk, Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson, lawn chair, Colorado  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That elk need help, soonish.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like a far side comic
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's like a far side comic


Fark user imageView Full Size


there are often larger issues in play.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly not what I was expecting.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Slatted chair thread was a classic.  Poor elk.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: AlgaeRancher: It's like a far side comic

[Fark user image image 300x430]

there are often larger issues in play.


You'd think if it was larger it'd be less of an issue.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was just craving one of those sweet, sweet, tranqulizer darts.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's an Elk. How the hell is it supposed to know how to sit in a chair?
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She looks so very, very scared.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It's an Elk. How the hell is it supposed to know how to sit in a chair?


Udder defiance? Cowlossal effort?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Steer clear of the that, no bull.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Nick Nostril: It's an Elk. How the hell is it supposed to know how to sit in a chair?

Udder defiance? Cowlossal effort?


No one asked you to horn in. Hoof it on out of here, pronto.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All I can say is she woulda been in my freezer before someone could get off hold to 911.......I've got some Elk burger/steaks, Boar & Goat meat galore.....I'll not starve during this mess!!!!
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our Daughters Wedding - Lawnchairs
Youtube P2o5qmhxHfA
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Sweden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Meanwhile, in Sweden

[Fark user image 467x350]


Moose + Elk = apparently not too bright
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In all fairness, getting your hooves and head stuck in a lawn chairs pales in comparison to bigz2k's conundrum.
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cow Elk? Does that mean a female Elk or is this an animal that I have never heard of?
 
