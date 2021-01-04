 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Drive)   So who had 'South Korean military in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seizes tanker' on their 2021 apocalypse bingo card? More importantly do we have to start over from 2020 bingo?   (thedrive.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you made it through 2020 alive that counts as a win.

/time to set up for 2021, game on
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh - pissong off the South Korean millitary.  Yeah, good luck with that Iran.

/backs away slowly looking for cover.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Hormuz make Spam?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No!  But I DID have "some lazy f*cktarded wit drags out the 'on your 2020 bingo card' cliche yet again" on MY 2020 bingo card!  Thanks!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like Clue than bingo.
 
olorin604
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sweet I just scored with: someone being bitter that the 2020 bingo card meme didn't immediately cease being mentioned in 2021.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the year is called 2020+1
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ROUND TWO. FIGHT.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/202​0​/12/6/biggest-iranian-flotilla-yet-en-​route-to-venezuela-with-fuel

It'd be a shame if a wave were to hit those tankers.  I know, a wave hitting a ship at sea is a chance in a million, but when it does happen the front falls off.

Coincidentally several US submarines were in the vicinity and recorded the freak wave event.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size


Usually the front falls off, but in this case the middle fell off.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
South Korean-flagged tanker

What, Worst Koreans don't use tax shelters?
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is where being full of shiat hurts. Even if Iran is telling the truth, no one is going to believe them.
 
HI-FYE
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Maynotlast: No!  But I DID have "some lazy f*cktarded wit drags out the 'on your 2020 bingo card' cliche yet again" on MY 2020 bingo card!  Thanks!


Thank you. This needed to be said.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
KPOP Stans achieving things that D2S and Bibi could not?
I love 2021 already!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Maynotlast: No!  But I DID have "some lazy f*cktarded wit drags out the 'on your 2020 bingo card' cliche yet again" on MY 2020 bingo card!  Thanks!


2020 is not over until noon, January 20th.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/waits for the Worst Korean version of the US Navy SEALS to show up to free the crew and the ship from the Iranians (and yes, they do have their own version of the US Navy SEALS, as do several other countries)..
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who knows who is in the right on this?

Just want to make a few observations. Iran and South Korea are both kind of diplomatic welterweights. I am not optimistic that they are going to find a way out of this pretty minor ordeal using diplomacy unless they get some outside help. There was a time when that would have been the US, but....

...now it might be CHINA!

This might be a chance for China to get involved and show the world that it can be a hegemon rather than just a "taker" on the world stage in terms of stability and constructive engagement. It will be interesting to me to see if China is just going to treat this like a hot potato, or if it can get in there and mediate something. China is an important trading partner and development partner to each country.

Pretty low probability. But it could happen. China is a little sluggish on spotting opportunities like this.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Silly subby, Bingo is a long game with multiple cards over a period of time.  We have a long way to go...

dumpaday.comView Full Size

/Shamelessly stolen.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone find it strange that the five Koreans speak fluent Hebrew?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Doesn't Hormuz make Spam?


Not yet...

/I know.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Certain technology giants based in South Korea are partially owned by the military. If Iran wants a whole lot of their gadgets to all stop working at once then starting a pissing contest with South Korea is a fine way to accomplish that.
 
