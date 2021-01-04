 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Gothamist)   Clearly this case of a man randomly attacking 10 people can be addressed progressively through optional counseling, after he's released from observation in 3...2   (gothamist.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This sounds familiar
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Low energy subby. Sad.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unlike GTA, you can't log off without saving if you do these things in real life.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thompson remains at Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Something tells me he's getting more than outpatient counseling, smitty.  And I doubt he has his shoelaces or his belt right now.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thanks alot jager
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like a Day by Day cartoon expressed as a Fark headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see somebody, once again, attempted to cosplay GTA for real, and learned that, unlike in GTA, the real cops don't play around (and he is lucky they didn't ventilate him).
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Get a load of the internet tough guy in the comments calling one of the victims a softie because being randomly assaulted by a stranger can't possibly be traumatizing.
 
gosurfing1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Officers broke one of the vehicle's windows and tased Thompson after he refused to get out, the NYPD said."

I wonder if he is white.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ITT: ultra-conservative right wing radicals completely and intentionally misunderstand the breadth and depth of police and prison reform, and think that means dangerous people will just get to walk around.

Thanks for that, Sunny. Your Cheeto dust cum drink from el presidente is in the mail!
 
Drearyx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, Subby wants to address it in the same way our gun problem is addressed? Got it.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gosurfing1: "Officers broke one of the vehicle's windows and tased Thompson after he refused to get out, the NYPD said."

I wonder if he is white.


If his address is actually in Atlantic City like the article claims, my money's on no.
 
