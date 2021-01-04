 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AL.com)   Outwardly Mobile, Alabama
    Mobile County's slow population decline  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time not that long ago, early 2000s, where Mobile was the most dangerous city in America per capita -- once you accounted for its relatively small population, the violent crime rate there (notably the random crimes, ie non-gang, non-domestic violence) was worse than anywhere else and the city almost bragged about it, as if the publicity couldn't hurt. The same goes for almost all smaller port cities -- per capita the amount of drugs and other contraband passing through town are off the charts.

TAKE THAT CHICAGO AND DETROIT!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sure isn't going to be upwardly mobile, alabama
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan - Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again (Audio)
Youtube 3kh6K_-a0c4
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hundreds of people moved to Los Angeles but NYC didn't get a single one.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: There was a time not that long ago, early 2000s, where Mobile was the most dangerous city in America per capita -- once you accounted for its relatively small population, the violent crime rate there (notably the random crimes, ie non-gang, non-domestic violence) was worse than anywhere else and the city almost bragged about it, as if the publicity couldn't hurt. The same goes for almost all smaller port cities -- per capita the amount of drugs and other contraband passing through town are off the charts.

TAKE THAT CHICAGO AND DETROIT!


There is no random crime, that isn't a thing. There's a reason people do things
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably because of all the Nazi subs.

I told those kids "You keep on chucking rocks at em' and they will shell you" but they didnt believe me.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Without things like per-capita and net migration, this tells me somewhere between jack and squat.

Some people move away from Mobile.  Most move one county over.  Might be more than other places.  Might be less.  Some move in.  Based on this, I propose the following grand changes:  dig up Mobile and move it one county over.

Only thing I know about Mobile is that it is the rainiest city in the US in terms of total precipitation.  If you've ever been to Mobile, you know that the humidity is so high it feels like you're trying to breathe underwater.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I'm reading their interactive map right. Every county in New England, New York, and Pennsylvania that anyone from Mobile moved to has a margin of error that is well in excess of the people that supposedly moved there. "35 people moved to New Haven from Mobile, with a margin of error of 58. So as many as 93 people moved there, but possibly as few as -23 people.  Which may indicate that there is positive migration to Mobile from New Haven!"
 
