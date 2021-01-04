 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Pfizer : take your second vaccine dose or else
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming that is because they did not do trias testing that, so, yeah, no data.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only time will tell......
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm assuming that is because they did not do trias testing that, so, yeah, no data.


Exactly.. "No data" is exactly that..
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the shouty nature of the tweet, I'm guessing they're trying to imply there's some sort of insidious plot and not connecting the dot of "Well yeah that's why there's a *second dose*"
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should say "Pfizer says"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or else we won't make our stockholder numbers.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Three weeks from yesterday, baby.

No side effects or mutant powers yet.
 
cleek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BUT I WANT TO CHEAT THE SYSTEM!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes... that's why it's a two-shot course like Shingrix.

Duh?

Just listen to your doctors, people. Not the intarwebz.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The microchips only work with two doses.  The first dose preps the hands and forehead to receive them with concentrated chemtrails and gay frog chemicals, and the second dose contains the actual chips.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: ...or else we won't make our stockholder numbers.


Yep. It's all a grand conspiracy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: two-shot course


But enough about miniature golf ... am I right?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: ...or else we won't make our stockholder numbers.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Only time will tell......


You're leaving now... it's in your eyes.
There's no disguising it, it really comes as no surprise.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Clearly Pfizer is trying to sucker people into buying double doses instead of legally covering their ass when dumbasses don't listen to medical advice and get sick again.

Because dumbasses won't listen to medical advice. "That day doesn't work for my schedule, I'll get the 2nd one later"
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Judging by the shouty nature of the tweet, I'm guessing they're trying to imply there's some sort of insidious plot and not connecting the dot of "Well yeah that's why there's a *second dose*"


CSB: I worked at Home Depot for two years. They'd stick me in the paint department and people would argue with me that they didn't need two coats of paint and that I was "just trying to sell more paint."

Management stopped putting me in there because I'd tell customers "Okay then. You can certainly use one coat of paint if you'd like but I can't promise anything."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An all caps tweet by some rando.  You know what they say, it's not news...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe this should be redlit so Fark isn't contributing to more antivaccine nonsense.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Welp, our inoculation program will be a complete failure and Covid will never be eliminated in the US.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Keyser_Soze_Death: ...or else we won't make our stockholder numbers.

Yep. It's all a grand conspiracy.


There's nothing conspiratory about pharma profits, but you could probably use a new snark detector.
 
fark account name
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm assuming that is because they did not do trias testing that, so, yeah, no data.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Three weeks from yesterday, baby.

No side effects or mutant powers yet.


Hooray!

I am about the 268 millionth person in line according to the NYT. I hope there's a porta-potty nearby.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

meat0918: Maybe this should be redlit so Fark isn't contributing to more antivaccine nonsense.


Better source.

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/p​f​izer-says-no-evidence-covid-19-vaccine​-effective-after-21-days-654245
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp, our inoculation program will be a complete failure and Covid will never be eliminated in the US.


Not just here. Countries in Europe have been toying with the idea. Which is why Pfizer is coming out and saying that this is a very risky move.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think the Moderna gives 70% effectiveness with one dose, so there are a lot of experts who say it might be good to rush to dosing as many people with one dose so twice as many people have some form of protection.  Also with the moderna, half dose seems to work well with younger people.


NYTimes: A top official of Operation Warp Speed floated a new idea on Sunday for stretching the limited number of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the United States: Halving the dose of each shot of Moderna's vaccine to potentially double the number of people who could receive it.
Data from Moderna's clinical trials demonstrated that people between the ages of 18 and 55 who received two 50-microgram doses showed an "identical immune response" to the standard of two 100-microgram doses, said the official, Dr. Moncef Slaoui.
Dr. Slaoui said that Operation Warp Speed was in discussions with the Food and Drug Administration and the pharmaceutical company Moderna over implementing the half-dose regimen. Moderna did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Each vaccine would still be delivered in two, on-schedule doses four weeks apart, Dr. Slaoui said in an interview with "CBS's Face the Nation." He said it would be up to the F.D.A. to decide whether to move forward with the plan.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: ...or else we won't make our stockholder numbers.


Right. What Pfizer cares most about in this situation is making their money. They definitely do not care about the deployment of a completely untested drug regimen which could leave millions of people lacking immunity to an airborne pandemic disease. There's no way they'd end up with egg on their face if that happened.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's also no data that says not taking the second dose doesn't turn you into a firebreathing goat-baby.  So, you know... buyer beware.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Only time will tell......


It really comes as no surprise.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldJames: Should say "Pfizer says"


You lose! you downed all those pills, and I didn't say Pfizer says!
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm assuming that is because they did not do trias testing that, so, yeah, no data.


This is incorrect!
Both Pfiser & Moderna tested single-dose effectiveness as well as double-dose effectiveness in their phase 3 trials
The language of the tweet is perhaps inelegant. There is no data to support a single dose regimen because the data supports only a double-dose regimen.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fark account name: Professor_Doctor: I'm assuming that is because they did not do trias testing that, so, yeah, no data.

[Fark user image 447x630]


i make typing mistakes myself, especially after the stroke.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
actualaca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes... that's why it's a two-shot course like Shingrix.
Duh?
Just listen to your doctors, people. Not the intarwebz.


Pfizer it just responding to the discussion by academia and public health officials on whether it's better to delay the second dose in order to get more people the first dose.

Especially in light of a)how slow things are going and b)the shiatshow that is now the UK and coming soon to a population near you.

Pfizer HAS to stick by what they studied.  If the world wants to go "off label" that's up to them.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: There's also no data that says not taking the second dose doesn't turn you into a firebreathing goat-baby.  So, you know... buyer beware.


Can I use my fire breathing goat baby powers to incinerate Ted Cruz?  If so, sign me up for that second dose.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GardenWeasel: Welp, our inoculation program will be a complete failure and Covid will never be eliminated in the US.

Not just here. Countries in Europe have been toying with the idea. Which is why Pfizer is coming out and saying that this is a very risky move.


It's absolutely absurd to me that there is even a discussion of it taking place in policy-land.

This big year-long trial with great results that we all waited for FDA authorization? Yeah, let's throw it out and try this other way, completely untested, and that can be Plan A.

I doubt it even crossed the minds of scientists at Pfizer that, after the trial was conducted on a two dose regimen, the pols would just change it to be a one dose regimen. Like it's so completely incomprehensible from a med standpoint.

Anyway just further evidence that science education is failing from the top down.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I'm not anti-vaccine, but I need to do my own research. How are those doctors supposed to know what works with my family? We don't know what side effects that second dose might set off." - Morons
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Keyser_Soze_Death: ...or else we won't make our stockholder numbers.

Right. What Pfizer cares most about in this situation is making their money. They definitely do not care about the deployment of a completely untested drug regimen which could leave millions of people lacking immunity to an airborne pandemic disease. There's no way they'd end up with egg on their face if that happened.


Pfizer has said their vaccine was 2 dose regimen from the beginning. This isn't some shocking new announcement. The warning is a shot across the bow against the stupidity proposed by DeSantis .
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Judging by the shouty nature of the tweet, I'm guessing they're trying to imply there's some sort of insidious plot and not connecting the dot of "Well yeah that's why there's a *second dose*"


Pfizer is probably addressing countries like the UK, which has decided to change the second dose schedule so that more people can get their first dose sooner.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

actualaca: b)the shiatshow that is now the UK .


The UK is a shiatshow now for a lot of reasons.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I think the Moderna gives 70% effectiveness with one dose, so there are a lot of experts who say it might be good to rush to dosing as many people with one dose so twice as many people have some form of protection.  Also with the moderna, half dose seems to work well with younger people.


NYTimes: A top official of Operation Warp Speed floated a new idea on Sunday for stretching the limited number of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the United States: Halving the dose of each shot of Moderna's vaccine to potentially double the number of people who could receive it.
Data from Moderna's clinical trials demonstrated that people between the ages of 18 and 55 who received two 50-microgram doses showed an "identical immune response" to the standard of two 100-microgram doses, said the official, Dr. Moncef Slaoui.
Dr. Slaoui said that Operation Warp Speed was in discussions with the Food and Drug Administration and the pharmaceutical company Moderna over implementing the half-dose regimen. Moderna did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Each vaccine would still be delivered in two, on-schedule doses four weeks apart, Dr. Slaoui said in an interview with "CBS's Face the Nation." He said it would be up to the F.D.A. to decide whether to move forward with the plan.


Anyone claiming this is just making shirt up. Nobody in Moderna's clinical trials received one dose of the vaccine and one dose of placebo. They either received two doses of the vaccine roughly one month apart or two placebo shots roughly one month apart. Nobody knows the remotely long-term consequences of receiving just one dose of their vaccine and not getting a second dose, whether it be through side effects or efficacy against infection/hospitalization.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: NewportBarGuy: two-shot course

But enough about miniature golf ... am I right?


I've been out to play ONCE in the past 12 months... Don't get me all riled up, man! Goddammit... Actually. You gave me a good idea. I should make a little put-around thing in the backyard.

Thanks!
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Nana's Vibrator: There's also no data that says not taking the second dose doesn't turn you into a firebreathing goat-baby.  So, you know... buyer beware.

Can I use my fire breathing goat baby powers to incinerate Ted Cruz?  If so, sign me up for that second dose.


Wait...no.  It's a triple negative, so if you DID get the second dose, the goat baby would actually be the resultant lovechild of fiery reptile coitus with Ted Cruz...if my math's correct, anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like that the twitter brain trust took enough time off of scratching their ass and smelling their fingers to post that must mean it really only lasts for 42 days.

Pfizer has no data for what will happen because they just never conceived that people would be so stupid.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Having made antibodies in lab animals for research purposes many times (years ago), I know that a second boost of the antigen gives a huge increase in response.

I'm going to err on the side of not being a dim witted c*nt and go ahead and take the second dose.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Mrtraveler01: GardenWeasel: Welp, our inoculation program will be a complete failure and Covid will never be eliminated in the US.

Not just here. Countries in Europe have been toying with the idea. Which is why Pfizer is coming out and saying that this is a very risky move.

It's absolutely absurd to me that there is even a discussion of it taking place in policy-land.


It's not right but I understand. The pandemic is the worst thing policy people have had to deal with in their lives. It is tempting to double the number who can be vaccinated.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 771x619]


Won't be long until we have a Florida variant, an Alabama variant, a California variant, and so on.

We'll lead the world in COVID-19 mutations.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

recombobulator: The microchips only work with two doses.  The first dose preps the hands and forehead to receive them with concentrated chemtrails and gay frog chemicals, and the second dose contains the actual chips.


if you can suddenly dance divine life will again be worth living
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm assuming that is because they did not do trias testing that, so, yeah, no data.


Considering they have a vested interest in getting this correct I'm going to go with the professionals and get a second dose
Jesus Christ I swear there are too many stupid people running around the planet
 
