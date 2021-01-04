 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Interesting solution to Oregon homelessness is to put people in huts that look like conestoga wagons. Hopefully none of them played Apple video games in the 80s   (abc3340.com) divider line
    Headline of the Year 2020 Winners  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They will all die of dysentery.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: They will all die of dysentery.
[Fark user image 425x310]


Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tempting to try because it's free, but I hope they resist the urge to try to ford the river. That way lies heartache.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terry worked hard on building those, so don't dis him.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Conestoga Huts. The trend started in Eugene

Sorry to hear that Eugene. I got a case of the Conestoga Huts once.  Barely survived.
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shanty towns making a comeback I see, what next ...record unemployment ?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland would need what, 10000 of these things, or maybe 20000?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they need volunteers to build them? Perhaps they could recruit and homeless people to build them?

What is the bathroom situation with them?

How are they heated?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, dog houses
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You have died of fentanyol overdose"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if people will just pitch tents in the porch.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: What is the bathroom situation with them?

How are they heated?


First one. Then the other.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, only $2,500?  I wonder if they stay warm during months of sub-zero weather... would stick my cat in there if he was being annoying.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The tiny flags add extra sadness.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: They will all die of dysentery.
[Fark user image 425x310]


I was eaten by a grue. It got dysentery.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Conestoga Huts. The trend started in Eugene

Sorry to hear that Eugene. I got a case of the Conestoga Huts once.  Barely survived.


"Conestoga Hutts" is the name of my Folk Star Wars Orchestral Music cover band.
 
cravak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That seems kind of expensive for people to live on a pallet.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I wonder if people will just pitch tents in the porch.


The guys might....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The disease jokes aren't far off the mark. How are these things being disinfected when one tenant leaves and another arrives? If someone with hepatitis has been shooting up in one of these huts then they will need to be bleached repeatedly in order to be safe for the next resident. Since drug use is probably forbidden tenants likely won't be truthful in letting people know what they have been up to while staying in these homes.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: So, dog houses


No, no no.  Dog food houses.  When I was a kid I had a Chuck Wagon tent that looked just like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I couldn't find a real picture, so imagine a shiatty 80's cardboard version of the picture above
//It was one of those mail in deals where you cut out the proof of purchase from the bags
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The disease jokes aren't far off the mark. How are these things being disinfected when one tenant leaves and another arrives? If someone with hepatitis has been shooting up in one of these huts then they will need to be bleached repeatedly in order to be safe for the next resident. Since drug use is probably forbidden tenants likely won't be truthful in letting people know what they have been up to while staying in these homes.


As long as they're built to be hosed out and sprayed down, all good.
Gotta make em bomb proof. Like a college rental bathroom.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The disease jokes aren't far off the mark. How are these things being disinfected when one tenant leaves and another arrives? If someone with hepatitis has been shooting up in one of these huts then they will need to be bleached repeatedly in order to be safe for the next resident. Since drug use is probably forbidden tenants likely won't be truthful in letting people know what they have been up to while staying in these homes.


Assume the worst, and wipe them down.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Terry is still an asshole with a girl's name.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Why do they need volunteers to build them? Perhaps they could recruit and homeless people to build them?

What is the bathroom situation with them?


Port-a-potties.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No garage? What kind of home is that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: Perhaps they could recruit and homeless people to build them?


Well, that's a bit ironic. A homeless person, building a home...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like them.  They are insulated, have a locking door, and I would think could actually give a homeless person an address and a place to keep them and their possessions safe.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just build them a version of the Dymaxion house by Bucky Fuller.  Make it out of aluminum and hose it down between users.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why the fark can we just not build some more time-tested tenement apartments? Hell, they even gentrify perfectly, so if the government stays the landlord, they'll eventually make a profit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: puffy999: So, dog houses

No, no no.  Dog food houses.  When I was a kid I had a Chuck Wagon tent that looked just like that.[Fark user image 556x480]

/I couldn't find a real picture, so imagine a shiatty 80's cardboard version of the picture above
//It was one of those mail in deals where you cut out the proof of purchase from the bags


TBH these remind me more of mini quonset huts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Why the fark can we just not build some more time-tested tenement apartments? Hell, they even gentrify perfectly, so if the government stays the landlord, they'll eventually make a profit.


This is actually genius
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Damn, only $2,500?  I wonder if they stay warm during months of sub-zero weather... would stick my cat in there if he was being annoying.


Average lows in Portland in the winter are 36°F, and there are typically 32 nights per year where the temperature dips below freezing (Source)
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: It's tempting to try because it's free, but I hope they resist the urge to try to ford the river. That way lies heartache.


Vancouver, Washington?  Sounds about right.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: No garage? What kind of home is that?


That's actually kind of a point. A bigger point is that these "huts" or whatever you want to call them don't provide a way back for those who want a way back. If you lost your job and couldn't pay the rent and became homeless, your address at "c/o City of Portland Parking Lot" is not going to get you another job.

Make it illegal to rent to illegals. Make the landlords who do so take homeless people (those who want help, many don't) as tenants for a six month (minimum) period. Free phone and utilities. At the end of six months, the landlord will have a working tenant who pays the rent, or it's time to start over.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Pointy Tail of Satan: No garage? What kind of home is that?

That's actually kind of a point. A bigger point is that these "huts" or whatever you want to call them don't provide a way back for those who want a way back. If you lost your job and couldn't pay the rent and became homeless, your address at "c/o City of Portland Parking Lot" is not going to get you another job.

Make it illegal to rent to illegals. Make the landlords who do so take homeless people (those who want help, many don't) as tenants for a six month (minimum) period. Free phone and utilities. At the end of six months, the landlord will have a working tenant who pays the rent, or it's time to start over.


Or, you also provide jobs/employer contacts at these locations as well. 

Mcdonald's doesn't really care what your address is. Its not like they are hiring them at Lockheed or Boeing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: deadsanta: Why the fark can we just not build some more time-tested tenement apartments? Hell, they even gentrify perfectly, so if the government stays the landlord, they'll eventually make a profit.

This is actually genius


You can't be serious. Building slums with tax money will not solve any problem at all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Bartle J.: It's tempting to try because it's free, but I hope they resist the urge to try to ford the river. That way lies heartache.

Vancouver, Washington?  Sounds about right.


Fun fact: Ships entering the Columbia river from the Pacific ocean typically bring aboard a river pilot skilled in navigating those waters. Crossing the Columbia river estuary is not a trivial task for even a seasoned mariner.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Robo Beat: Bartle J.: It's tempting to try because it's free, but I hope they resist the urge to try to ford the river. That way lies heartache.

Vancouver, Washington?  Sounds about right.

Fun fact: Ships entering the Columbia river from the Pacific ocean typically bring aboard a river pilot skilled in navigating those waters. Crossing the Columbia river estuary is not a trivial task for even a seasoned mariner.


Those currents are murder on that coast. All the way up to Alaska.
 
you need help
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Why the fark can we just not build some more time-tested tenement apartments? Hell, they even gentrify perfectly, so if the government stays the landlord, they'll eventually make a profit.


I'm far from an expert on homelessness, but I believe that the tendency of people "without" to degrade things around them out of carelessness and with the idea to resell parted items, leads towards the destruction of the structure that they're living in faster than the structure can be used to benefit enough people. There's also the tendency of congregations of non-tenants to exist within the structure while contributing to negative societal values.

Individual structures such as these allow tenants to separate themselves from negative influences, potentially boosting the chance that they have to return to accepted society. while being cheaply constructed allows the organization to start again if the livable area is destroyed. Also, as they mention, if they need to start over, they can with a good chances that some of the items are still of use. Those cattle panels last forever, in case you have never used them, and the insulation would be good for any situation short of a fire.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: They will all die of dysentery.
[Fark user image image 425x310]


It's all good till ya run outta this...........
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or this........
Fark user imageView Full Size

But then again you'll need it to be soundproof too cause you don't wanna get caught........
Fark user imageView Full Size


So I will now.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not trying to catch that blasted Virus........
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: waxbeans: deadsanta: Why the fark can we just not build some more time-tested tenement apartments? Hell, they even gentrify perfectly, so if the government stays the landlord, they'll eventually make a profit.

This is actually genius

You can't be serious. Building slums with tax money will not solve any problem at all.


Options, then?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I like them.  They are insulated, have a locking door, and I would think could actually give a homeless person an address and a place to keep them and their possessions safe.


This.  An address is a big deal.  Also, Portland has more housing units sitting empty then there are homeless.

I think, you should have to pay an additional tax for any housing unit which remains empty for a majority of the year.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Make it illegal to rent to illegals.


Swap one group of homeless for another?

Brilliant.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: WastrelWay: waxbeans: deadsanta: Why the fark can we just not build some more time-tested tenement apartments? Hell, they even gentrify perfectly, so if the government stays the landlord, they'll eventually make a profit.

This is actually genius

You can't be serious. Building slums with tax money will not solve any problem at all.

Options, then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
