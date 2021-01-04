 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Not News: Memorial statue in Birmingham park vandalized overnight. Fark: It was a life-sized version of the Roman god Vulcan. When will these violent monotheists learn to control their outrage?   (abc3340.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Wednesday sought for questioning.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not logical.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, you gave me a heart-attack, Subby.  I thought you meant the big one.  Anything that destroyed that giant farker would have leveled a good piece of the city.  Next time "Little replica of Vulcan destroyed"
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the statue have a beard?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?


Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And just when I needed my tires vulcanized.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
XSV
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: Jesus, you gave me a heart-attack, Subby.  I thought you meant the big one.  Anything that destroyed that giant farker would have leveled a good piece of the city.  Next time "Little replica of Vulcan destroyed"


Got me too.
I was sitting here thinking "how the heck did they climb up the thing to begin with"

I live in the area and have been to Railroad park a dozen times and honestly don't know where the statue that was destroyed even is. . . .
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Judging by the paint in the leg, it bore a striking resemblance to one Randy Savage.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?

Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

[i1.wp.com image 407x720]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?

Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

[i1.wp.com image 407x720]


I know him.  He parties at The Man Hole every weekend.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The thread I made this for disappeared but I did the works so, damn it, I'm posting it here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: phalamir: HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?

Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

[i1.wp.com image 407x720]

I know him.  He parties at The Man Hole every weekend.


Oh? You two have fun there?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: TxRabbit: phalamir: HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?

Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

[i1.wp.com image 407x720]

I know him.  He parties at The Man Hole every weekend.

Oh? You two have fun there?


Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hephaestus laughs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amazing photojournalism for not getting out of the car.

Who do they think they are, Ted Tahquechi?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A radio station in Birmingham was trying to get pants put on the Vulcan statue back in the late 70's or early 80's. Even had a song called "Moon Over Homewood". Don't know if it was successful, I do know it wasn't all that funny.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: TxRabbit: phalamir: HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?

Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

[i1.wp.com image 407x720]

I know him.  He parties at The Man Hole every weekend.

Oh? You two have fun there?


Sure they did, your membership pass and introduction to the doorman was a huge (wink wink) part of what made it special.

/not that there's anything wrong with that either
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uninformed iconoclast see, uniformed iconoclast do.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Mr. Wednesday sought for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?

Yes.  And the biggest ass-cheeks in the world

[i1.wp.com image 407x720]


His wife was a tramp.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

XSV: phalamir: Jesus, you gave me a heart-attack, Subby.  I thought you meant the big one.  Anything that destroyed that giant farker would have leveled a good piece of the city.  Next time "Little replica of Vulcan destroyed"

Got me too.
I was sitting here thinking "how the heck did they climb up the thing to begin with"

I live in the area and have been to Railroad park a dozen times and honestly don't know where the statue that was destroyed even is. . . .


The inlaws live in Forest Park.  I was amazed that my MiL hadn't been on the phone to my wife about it (if it had been Big Boy Vulcan).
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Did the statue have a beard?


He's a naked guy wearing a leather harness with his ass hanging out, in Alabama.
You bet he has a beard
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Help me Spock!"
 
