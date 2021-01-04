 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Billings Gazette)   Invasive clams leave Elmo drained. Oscar the Grouch wants in on that action   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once dated a girl whose clam left me drained...which didn't make my wife too happy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't seen that many angry clams since the Cher concert at Sydney.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Haven't seen that many angry clams since the Cher concert at Sydney.


You never went to Lilith Fair did you.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Haven't seen that many angry clams since the Cher concert at Sydney.


Ok , I can see at least one guy attending a Cher concert so your comment would be better than Lilith Fair.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Elmo was more partial to sea cucumbers.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Asiatic clams are Bad News for any industrial user. They colonize and clog piping systems and are extremely difficult to remove. It's painfully obvious that some jackass didn't purge his outboard motor cooling lines after leaving a contaminated water body and before dunking his motor in Elmo.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Invasive Clams is the name of my grunge band.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: Asiatic clams are Bad News for any industrial user. They colonize and clog piping systems and are extremely difficult to remove. It's painfully obvious that some jackass didn't purge his outboard motor cooling lines after leaving a contaminated water body and before dunking his motor in Elmo.


More often it's ballast tanks on larger boats.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So this will be a repeat every few years, as the clams work their way back in from tributaries that feed the reservoir?

I know they looked in them and have not yet found them, so I hope they are successful in eliminating the threat
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: Asiatic clams are Bad News for any industrial user. They colonize and clog piping systems and are extremely difficult to remove. It's painfully obvious that some jackass didn't purge his outboard motor cooling lines after leaving a contaminated water body and before dunking his motor in Elmo.


This. Molluscs are generally good for water quality, but invasive molluscs can completely destroy a waterway- along with crippling important shiat like power plants, water-treatment facilities, and industrial cooling systems.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I actually design a system that kills these little bastards in heat exchangers
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: along with crippling important shiat like power plants, water-treatment facilities, and industrial cooling systems.


music to my ears baby...

/we actually do it mechanically not chemically so it's pretty green
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't calling them Asian clams racist?

/I heard Asian clams open horizontally
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who doesn't like a little clam licker?

bunkstrutts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Asian clams living in Lake Elmo have been given a death sentence.

Dead clam walkin'!
Clams got legs!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Who doesn't like a little clam licker?

[bunkstrutts.files.wordpress.com image 300x184] [View Full Size image _x_]


Some are into larger clams

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8 inches: I once dated a girl whose clam left me drained...which didn't make my wife too happy.


Username checks out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: plutoniumfeather: Asiatic clams are Bad News for any industrial user. They colonize and clog piping systems and are extremely difficult to remove. It's painfully obvious that some jackass didn't purge his outboard motor cooling lines after leaving a contaminated water body and before dunking his motor in Elmo.

This. Molluscs are generally good for water quality, but invasive molluscs can completely destroy a waterway- along with crippling important shiat like power plants, water-treatment facilities, and industrial cooling systems.


You just need to introduce something that eats the clams. Then something that eats the thing that eats the clams. So on and so forth until the gorillas drown in the lake.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: Asiatic clams are Bad News for any industrial user. They colonize and clog piping systems and are extremely difficult to remove. It's painfully obvious that some jackass didn't purge his outboard motor cooling lines after leaving a contaminated water body and before dunking his motor in Elmo.


Looks like the species has a foothold on the western edges of Lake Michigan & Lake Superior, so probably a Freedumb-loving fisherman brought some stowaways in his lines back to Montana after a trip.

https://nas.er.usgs.gov/queries/GreatL​akes/FactSheet.aspx?SpeciesID=92
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Wenchmaster: plutoniumfeather: Asiatic clams are Bad News for any industrial user. They colonize and clog piping systems and are extremely difficult to remove. It's painfully obvious that some jackass didn't purge his outboard motor cooling lines after leaving a contaminated water body and before dunking his motor in Elmo.

This. Molluscs are generally good for water quality, but invasive molluscs can completely destroy a waterway- along with crippling important shiat like power plants, water-treatment facilities, and industrial cooling systems.

You just need to introduce something that eats the clams. Then something that eats the thing that eats the clams. So on and so forth until the gorillas drown in the lake. an old lady swallows a horse...she dies of course!

FTFY
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Invite a few Asians over to harvest all of em but they gotta eat em all here or take em home w/them!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
