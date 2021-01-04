 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   Malaysian death of 15-year-old disabled British girl ruled an accident, even though her cabin's window was open, strange fingerprints were found, and there was no scent trail leading to her place of death in a jungle should couldn't navigate alone   (bbc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That headline gave me a stroke

/unlike subby, I got better
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Professionally trained canines were unable to follow Nóra's scent.
- There was an opened window to the chalet with unidentified fingerprints found on the outside.
- Nóra had "neither the cognitive, nor physical means" to leave the chalet by the window on her own.
- Hundreds of people relentlessly searched the surrounding area, including where Nóra was found, on the day of or immediately preceding the day of her death. They found no signs of human life.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size


I didn't know Amanda was in Malaysia.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Nóra Quoirin, 15, from Balham, south-west London, was discovered dead nine days after she went missing from an eco-resort in August 2019. "

Ummmmm.... Nevermind
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Malaysian death is the worst kind of death.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...in a jungle caught sayof alone, you say?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should (Couldn't) is the name of my Was (Not Was) cover band.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Malaysian death of 15-year-old disabled British girl ruled an accident, even though her cabin's window was open, strange fingerprints were found, and there was no scent trail leading to her place of death in a jungle should she couldn't navigate alone

I'm guessing that's what subby meant to say.

If she wasn't mentally capable of climbing out a window and hiding in the jungle, that's all I need to know. I do not believe visiting Malaysia resulted in a miracle which give her cognitive abilities she had never had before.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [biography.com image 300x300]

I didn't know Amanda was in Malaysia.


Hey, found someone with developmental problems over here!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
None of those things establish foul play. Family may be feeling guilty about leaving their apparently terribly impaired child alone in a strange place.
 
actualaca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
probably the LIzard people Lin Wood was going on about
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

actualaca: probably the LIzard people Lin Wood was going on about


Does Hillary Clinton have an alibi?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: steklo: [biography.com image 300x300]

I didn't know Amanda was in Malaysia.

Hey, found someone with developmental problems over here!


Where, the jungle?
 
