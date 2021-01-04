 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC 6 Providence)   Massachusetts opens second field hospital, surprising pandemic observers who think they'd be better off opening hospitals for people   (abc6.com)
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, right. You will soon miss them when all the fields die off.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choppers inbound?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will the auxiliaries go?
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can I figure out who submitted this headline to sponsor their TF?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they set up to support quantum fields or just classical?
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I can tell that you think what you're saying is funny, but... No.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it outstanding?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Are they set up to support quantum fields or just classical?


It was set up for quantum fields, but then it wasn't.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still wondering about those Hospital shipz, that were parked one day & quietly gone the next....Oh & now they are back again.........Come on GOBERMENT pay us the $2000.00, for your BS & get some more bedz ready cause these anti's are not gonna let this shat die out faster than it shoulda been!

Next time for everyone of those Congresspersons /Senators that voted NOT to give the sick & broke people, to VOTE THEM OUT!
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bad sign when the state with the most healthcare resources in the country is forced to set up field hospitals.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: How can I figure out who submitted this headline to sponsor their TF?


It's impossible to say until you observe it.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: It's a bad sign when the state with the most healthcare resources in the country is forced to set up field hospitals.


We're 32% Trumpers...ie, maskless plaguerats...and our population density ain't exactly like North Dakota's...
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Outstanding.

/in their field (hospital)
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Outstanding.

/in their field (hospital)


Farmers.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Choppers inbound?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 287x176]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: Subby, I can tell that you think what you're saying is funny, but... No.


Have a cookie, they're fresh from the hospital.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Olthoi: It's a bad sign when the state with the most healthcare resources in the country is forced to set up field hospitals.


That's because it's not in Boston. Massachusetts generally consists of three areas: Boston and vicinity, "other" towns and cities further from Boston, and some settlements beyond the I-495 ring. Oh yeah, there's some other territory out west somewhere they've labeled "Terra Incognita," but they rarely ever bother with it.

Every place in MA that isn't in the first group usually has to catch as cats can.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: OilfieldDrunk: How can I figure out who submitted this headline to sponsor their TF?

It's impossible to say until you observe it.


At least one person realized that sounded funnier in my head.  Or possibly as a reply to the intended comment:

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Are they set up to support quantum fields or just classical?
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: Olthoi: It's a bad sign when the state with the most healthcare resources in the country is forced to set up field hospitals.

That's because it's not in Boston. Massachusetts generally consists of three areas: Boston and vicinity, "other" towns and cities further from Boston, and some settlements beyond the I-495 ring. Oh yeah, there's some other territory out west somewhere they've labeled "Terra Incognita," but they rarely ever bother with it.

Every place in MA that isn't in the first group usually has to catch as cats can.



AKA the "knowledge corridor". Sounds like Boston envy, if you ask me.
 
