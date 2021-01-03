 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   If you feel like your liberty and independence were shut down because of COVID-19, guess what just reopened in Philly?   (billypenn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, United States Declaration of Independence, Philadelphia, Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, Bell, COVID safety measures, hour-long line, United States  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all over folks.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip clubs?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pat's and Geno's?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I rang the Liberty Bell once.  I just wanted you guys to know that.  And it was totally worth it.  Of course I was 12 at the time, so they let me off lightly.  That was a mistake, in my opinion.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I rang the Liberty Bell once.  I just wanted you guys to know that.  And it was totally worth it.  Of course I was 12 at the time, so they let me off lightly.  That was a mistake, in my opinion.


Are you the one that broke it?
 
LessO2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I rang the Liberty Bell once.  I just wanted you guys to know that.  And it was totally worth it.  Of course I was 12 at the time, so they let me off lightly.  That was a mistake, in my opinion.


Was that a hunch?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Our government is f*cking stupid.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anarchy!
 
haknudsen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I rang the Liberty Bell once.  I just wanted you guys to know that.  And it was totally worth it.  Of course I was 12 at the time, so they let me off lightly.  That was a mistake, in my opinion.


I went there when I was around that age.  I thought about ringing it but seemed way more Mission Impossibleish than I was willing to try.  Plus I was already in trouble because I wandered away from the boring stuff in the Smithsonian to spend more time with the Dinosaurs.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LessO2: Marcus Aurelius: I rang the Liberty Bell once.  I just wanted you guys to know that.  And it was totally worth it.  Of course I was 12 at the time, so they let me off lightly.  That was a mistake, in my opinion.

Was that a hunch?


I think he was referring to them letting him off lightly.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't even have to guess. I hovered my cursor over the link.
Yes, I am a wizard.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?


Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's probably your last chance but I wouldn't recommend it
Elton John - Philadelphia Freedom Live On Soul Train 1975
Youtube q1oNWdrlWGo
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No way in hell would I go wander around tourist traps right now.  Unless I wore a HAZMAT suit and was catheterized.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.


Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.


Ok... So where do you go to get the best cheesesteak in the city?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
libuurty
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wonder if they'll ever let people kiss the Blarney Stone again?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.


Yeah, we made our fair share of trips there in college just because where else are you getting a cheesesteak at 3am?

But during non-drinking hours they're not even an option.

//though non-drinking hours don't seem to exist anymore
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.

Ok... So where do you go to get the best cheesesteak in the city?


Pittsburgh.
 
meathome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.

Ok... So where do you go to get the best cheesesteak in the city?


Outside of the city.

Romano's is good. Pepper Mill is amazing!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The answer is Gritty.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Ambitwistor: BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.

Ok... So where do you go to get the best cheesesteak in the city?

Pittsburgh.


No, they're too busy nonsensically tossing fries on sandwiches.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: TheSwizz: Ambitwistor: BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.

Ok... So where do you go to get the best cheesesteak in the city?

Pittsburgh.

No, they're too busy nonsensically tossing fries on sandwiches.


Don't knock it until you try it.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: BunkyBrewman: RoyFokker'sGhost: Rapmaster2000: Pat's and Geno's?

Came here to post that,

Tried both on my one and only visit to Philly. TBH, really wasn't impressed by either.

Both are overrated tourist traps and if you were impressed we'd make fun of you.

The only time a local ends up there is at 2am in the morning and drunk AF.

Ok... So where do you go to get the best cheesesteak in the city?


You'll get a different answer from pretty much anyone from Philly, but Delassandro's and John's Roast Pork were always pretty solid.  And there are a ton of places in the suburbs.

American cheese, though, is the right answer when you're confronted with that option.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is only one physical bell I want to ring, and I hope to be able to do so this coming November 10th, up by Whitefish Bay in the UP of Michigan, at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum (COVID-19 restrictions willing). Ringing the Liberty Bell, in its current condition, is... ill advised, and might get you in a wee spot of trouble.
 
