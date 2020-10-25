 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Migrant gives birth on Mexico-US border, leaving authorities to wonder where to bury the survivors   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mexico, Spain, Trump administration, Mexican authorities, Honduran woman, Mexican side of the border bridge, Rio Grande  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 4:01 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the plain, boss.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
automatic dual citizenship.

or toss a coin.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why am I picturing a newborn shooting out of the womb at a strategic angle, landing just short of the border - saving the day with a last-second push to extend an out-stretched palm across the line....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mexican side of the border.... so

If she wanted the child to be born in the US she should have charged the border and then be taken into custody.. have kid... profit.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or, as the article clearly states, woman has child in Mexico.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why am I picturing a newborn shooting out of the womb at a strategic angle, landing just short of the border - saving the day with a last-second push to extend an out-stretched palm across the line....


Border patrol be like
ftw.usatoday.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd have gone with "Give me some water, 'cause I gave birth on the Mexican border"  but sure that works.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So a migrant to Mexico, good. Bet the Corona got its lime.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why am I picturing a newborn shooting out of the womb at a strategic angle, landing just short of the border - saving the day with a last-second push to extend an out-stretched palm across the line....


If the kid was smart it would have crawled south
 
Eravior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why am I picturing a newborn shooting out of the womb at a strategic angle, landing just short of the border - saving the day with a last-second push to extend an out-stretched palm across the line....


The Delivery - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube 7RGZRVASQ6E


President Baby? Wow. Forgot how prescient the video was.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Yes, I need 11,000 more votes and 800 less Mexicans. No mayo."

"Sir, this is a Wendys"
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
10 yards short of a Touchdown.......Oh well there's always next year for the playoffs!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Judges have decided that the father performed a legal lateral pass. The child is American. First down.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mexican authorities said Sunday that a Honduran woman gave birth on the Mexican side of the border bridge linking Matamoros to Brownsville, Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why am I picturing a newborn shooting out of the womb at a strategic angle, landing just short of the border - saving the day with a last-second push to extend an out-stretched palm across the line....


wehco.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lectos: I'd have gone with "Give me some water, 'cause I gave birth on the Mexican border"  but sure that works.


Eddie Money?  I love it.

/everyone else:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doesn't it count where the baby hits the ground when it falls out of the vagina? If she had aim coarse enough to hit the broad side of a barn and had squeezed hard enough, she could have shot it ping-pong-ball-style over the border to land in the USA.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.