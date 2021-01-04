 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KING 5 News)   Johnson & Johnson's new Covid-19 vaccine could be a game-changer, as it's easily stored and only takes one Johnson injection to protect someone   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Immune system, Vaccine, press release, Protein, Antigen, Johnson's adenovirus, Messenger RNA, preliminary results  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One dose is good.

/Let's do this
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: One dose is good.

/Let's do this


Yeah, but not in my Johnson.  I'll take 2 in the arm, thanks.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They also guarantee No More Tears.
 
focusthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it cotton tipped?
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They also guarantee No More Tears.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So youre saying they can get all the required microchips into your brain in one dose??

How long does it take to turn you into a lizard person?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New marketing: "Get your vaccine pleasure from 'The BIG Johnson!' Only one shot needed!'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's using an adenovirus vector, the same mechanism as the Oxford/AstraZeneca one (but a different virus). One of the concerns with that method is that the body will also develop an immune response against the adenovirus proteins, making a second dose less effective.

The question will be how strong and how durable the immunity to the coronavirus spike protein will be without a second booster dose. At the start, the authorities were willing to approve any vaccine with efficacy above 50%. However now that we have two approved products above 90% it's harder to justify setting for weak sauce.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I saw a documentary about this on PornHub.       The vaccine can be easily stored because it's suspended a hot beef solution.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I Imagine most of us won't see this one, at least not for years. It's too important that it gets to places without the infrastructure to use the other vaccines.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There it is people, the shoe has dropped...

Many don't know this but this is exactly what they've been telling us...

https://www.jnj.com/media-center/pres​s​-releases/johnson-johnson-joins-public​-and-private-partners-in-the-largest-c​oordinated-action-to-date-to-eliminate​-or-control

January 30, 2012 - London - Today Johnson & Johnson joined the World Health Organization (WHO), 12 other pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the U.S. and U.K. governments, the (((World Bank))), and officials from endemic countries in a new, coordinated action to eliminate or control by the end of the decade...

This has been going back all they way since 2012!

WAKE UP SHEEPLE
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 551x540]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The vaccine has hit the anus?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: So youre saying they can get all the required microchips into your brain in one dose??

How long does it take to turn you into a lizard person?


Yeah, one dose, but this one is only 3G.

Hard pass. I've been running 14.4k baud ever since my Hep B vaccine from high school. I've held out on upgrading this long. I'll wait for the full 5G, thank you.
 
JJRRutgers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BucketNate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The shot was developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only if its effective. I've seen zero news so far about its effectiveness.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 551x540]


What are the female patients supposed to do?

... nevermind. I don't want that question answered.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is great news when the vaccine trickles down to us poor folks in 2028.

/ By then COVID-26 will have killed 1/2 the global population and turned 1/4 into Zombie-Nazis.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 551x540]

What are the female patients supposed to do?

... nevermind. I don't want that question answered.


Oh they get a Johnson injection...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 551x540]

[i.pinimg.com image 850x563]


It's just a tiny prick
 
Corvus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The big bottleneck seems to be distribution.

If only the US government had forces that were geared to travel anywhere at a moments notice by land, sea or air.

If only.
 
