Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not well known, but the ancient Mesopotamians started national trivia days.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/You gotta say the two balls part
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Alex Trebek took all trivia with him when he died. It's a little known fact.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obscure?
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On fark every day is trivia day because it's filled with things we never needed to know
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs. Its an even lesser known fact that National Trivia Day was actually yesterday and only people who really really really know trivial celebrate it then in secret to expose the dilettantes who think it's today.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to include this in the next game that I host, thanks submitter.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did know that.
But did you know that today is also Braille Day?

Shameless plug for the app.  Please download and tell your friends.  Unless you have an iPhone.  Then I can't help you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: It's not well known, but the ancient Mesopotamians started national trivia days.


No, it was the Moops.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You're more likely to get a computer virus from visiting religious sites than porn sites.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
funnypicture.orgView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: RyansPrivates: It's not well known, but the ancient Mesopotamians started national trivia days.

No, it was the Moops.


Moors!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 220x294] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's pronounced "condom mints."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did you know: The most luminous star we know of in our galaxy, R136a1, is so bright that if it were 97.4 light years away, it would be the same brightness as our sun. (for reference, our sun is 0.0000158 light years away)
 
auritribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reno is farther west than Los Angeles. Horses can't vomit.
 
Burchill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is actually the 41st national trivia day.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I did know that.
But did you know that today is also Braille Day?

Shameless plug for the app.  Please download and tell your friends.  Unless you have an iPhone.  Then I can't help you.


Didn't see that coming
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: durbnpoisn: I did know that.
But did you know that today is also Braille Day?

Shameless plug for the app.  Please download and tell your friends.  Unless you have an iPhone.  Then I can't help you.

Didn't see that coming


+1.  Would lol again.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: Did you know: The most luminous star we know of in our galaxy, R136a1, is so bright that if it were 97.4 light years away, it would be the same brightness as our sun. (for reference, our sun is 0.0000158 light years away)


Shows what you know, n00b.  R136a1 isn't even in our galaxy, it's in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to ours.  So there!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Xai: Did you know: The most luminous star we know of in our galaxy, R136a1, is so bright that if it were 97.4 light years away, it would be the same brightness as our sun. (for reference, our sun is 0.0000158 light years away)

Shows what you know, n00b.  R136a1 isn't even in our galaxy, it's in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to ours.  So there!


Sorry, I didn't know that the magellanic clouds weren't considered part of our galaxy. I guess you learn something new every day!
Thanks!
 
