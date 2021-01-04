 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 4 is 'dissociate,' as in: "'How'd you get your dog to eat the entire roast beef?' 'Well, I put it in her dissociate it.'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad, subby... but I'd have gone with: "'How'd you get your dog to swallow the heartworm pill?' 'Well, I put it in dissociate it.'"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I anxiously await word from those Farkers who seem to live for no other reason than whine about why they hate these "word of the day" headlines.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I anxiously await word from those Farkers who seem to live for no other reason than whine about why they hate these "word of the day" headlines.


Here I am
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Albert911emt: I anxiously await word from those Farkers who seem to live for no other reason than whine about why they hate these "word of the day" headlines.

Here I am


Not whiny enough. Try again.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I anxiously await word from those Farkers who seem to live for no other reason than whine about why they hate these "word of the day" headlines.


Now this one is pretty damn funny once you figure it out. That's the thing about these...some of them, you spend a minute or two trying to sound it out different ways and when you finally get it, it's like finally noticing that naked guy hiding behind the tree outside. Hey, wait...
 
Dogmatrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love these.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I anxiously await word from those Farkers who seem to live for no other reason than whine about why they hate these "word of the day" headlines.


I don't just hate them. I loathe, detest, despise, and abhor them. I have more, that Word Of The Day page is pretty good.
 
isobig
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Learning to spell with Darnell memories
 
Ranx05
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Awful
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
resuscitationgroup.comView Full Size
 
snapperhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember 'dictate.' As in Donny asking Josh Hawley, Mitch and Blanche 'How's my Dictate?'
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
synonyms. 
Frank Zappa - Absolutely Free
Youtube T-yuQy86iOI
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Detroit dad dead after being decapitated by dissociated dilapidated disco ball. Full report at 10.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: toddalmighty: Albert911emt: I anxiously await word from those Farkers who seem to live for no other reason than whine about why they hate these "word of the day" headlines.

Here I am

Not whiny enough. Try again.


So, the guy whining about whiners is whining that whiners aren't whining enough?
 
onestr8
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yep. These suck. I'm among those that hate them. Please stop. Maybe if we kill this Merriam fellow it will end?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

onestr8: Yep. These suck. I'm among those that hate them. Please stop. Maybe if we kill this Merriam fellow it will end?


It has to be a female with a hyphenated last name.
 
