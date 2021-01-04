 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1964, the Boston Strangler struck again, upping the ante for subsequent horrifying acts by the Chattanooga Cutthroat and the Ypsilanti Bedazzler   (history.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't have a Bedazzler, we had the Ypsi Pooper.

https://gawker.com/after-ypsilanti-my​s​tery-pooper-identified-slide-shiatti-1​576368661
 
Peter Weyland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Chattanooga Choo-Choo
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the Midnight Rambler.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention the Shropshire Slasher.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We didn't have a Bedazzler, we had the Ypsi Pooper.

https://gawker.com/after-ypsilanti-mys​tery-pooper-identified-slide-shiatti-1​576368661


Ypsi did have its version of the ripper, he is still alive


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michiga​n​_Murders
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just where was Ted Cruz during all this? Hey, I'm just asking questions. Lots of people are saying things...
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the Tony Curtis movie. Scared the hell out of me (14).
Especially worried about the psychic who could tell he was "washing" in the toilet...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Frowns on your shenanigans:



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SHROPSHIRE SLASHER UNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You forgot the Van Nuys Vajazzler!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nothing about The Hash Slinging Slasher?
 
Elegy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
