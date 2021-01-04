 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Al Jazeera)   Will vaccines be useful against a shape-shifting virus? 'Probably' according to doctors, as viruses are part-animal, mostly water, and both are susceptible to the Wonder Twins' powers   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Immune system, Vaccination, Influenza, new COVID-19 vaccines, Smallpox, new strains of the virus, Mutation  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Wonder Twins were always so disappointing on Super Friends:

Janya: "Shape of a honey badger!!" (starts gnawing on bad guy's leg to no effect)
Zan: "Form of an ice coffee table!" (bad guy trips over coffee table)
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Wonder Twins ᴴᴰ ᶜᶜ
Youtube 4krCMRClHIY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

and don't even get me started on that stupid monkey always screwing things up. I mean really who would want a mammal that flings shiat in the hall of justice?

batman: Robin, it's your turn to clean up that farking monkey's mess.
robin: again?  It's not fair...why can't Aquaman clean it up?
batman: er..Robin, he's a bit busy right now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The ice/water powers were so stupid. At the beginning it was kinda okay: "form of an iceberg!" But then it got to "form of an ice jackhammer!" and he was a fully functioning jackhammer. Come on now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

My friends and I would turn the sound down and say rude things...

Janya: Form of an elephant's vagina!
Zan: Shape of an Ice penis!
Janya: Oh no you don't! That's gross!
Zan: Ok it's OK for Porn Hub but not good enough for you?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Shape of a pterodactyl"
"Form of a bucket of water because I'm farking useless."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


You don't want to catch the shape-shifter virus.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More than you ever wanted to know about the Wonder Twins.

http://www.blastoffcomics.com/2019/01​/​wonder-twin-powers-reactivated/

blastoffcomics.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thanks for posting that. I found it, interesting.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the topic, but IIRC the first two vaccines look for the spike proteins that cause COVID to attach to the cell... AFAIK the mutations still require spike proteins to attach, so we good.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welcome to global death by airplane.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The first and still the best. Ladies and Gentlemen, all the way from Beltsville, MD,

may I proudly present the work of
Fark user imageView Full Size
Frank Cho:
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Indeed.

superdickery.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I have to hand it to the "rebooted" Aquaman in the new movies. If they kept the same lame Aquaman from Super Friends, it would've never have worked.

He's still useless in my book.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wrong!   Everyone knows that vaccines will never work.  That's why we need to end lockdowns now to get herd immunity!

Yes, I understand what herd immunity means.  Isn't it clear?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Well, I guess that's better than all the way from Fredneck, MD.
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dang it ya beat me to the post!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


But mine was way better!!!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

He had a thing about Beltsville, MD.........
(sigh)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

as an ex-marylander myself, I'll let him slide because he's a great artist.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I liked when a giant eagle would dump a bucket of water on someone's head.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No it isn't. That's just a regular changeling. My pic shows the consequences of linking without protection. Remember, when you link with a changeling, you are linking with every changeling with whom they've linked before.  Be safe.
 
