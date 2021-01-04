 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Bored Panda)   "The curved string is needlessly provocative." Claims radio presenter about a cartoon tampon   (boredpanda.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Censorship, Freedom of speech, Liberalism, Right-wing politics, journalist Adam Garrie, Twitter, Libertarian radio presenter, people's freedom  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 11:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I masturbated to an extra curvy piece of driftwood the other day!  Morty feels his pain

Extra Curvy Piece of Drift Wood - Rick and morty
Youtube _5c9xnXMn3k
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It sounds like he had to pull strings to get his job.  Professional jealously is so ugly.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is he jealous of US Military Reservists?

/That's an offside joke and I apologize.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stupid sexy spermatozoa
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Talk about over analyzing, geez. What's his fark handle?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, come on people! Don't pretend like you don't know what that curvy string looks like. It's filthy.

/no idea what the string might look like
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like he had to pull strings to get his job.  Professional jealously is so ugly.


He needs to take some time to unplug.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The world must be a confusing and terrifying place for him.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm glad this tax was repealed, because otherwise people would be drowning in red ink.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Of course he's offended. Tampons are a natural defense against leopards:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and here is an example of someone who takes a bizarre argument to its bloody end...
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This guy has to be trolling, right?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rule 34
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he's a libertarian then shouldn't he be hold the position that the state has no right to enforce any sort of subjective thing as "obscenity"?
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Harrumph! Harrumph!
Pardon.... I didn't get a harrumph out of that chap!"

Fark user imageView Full Size



/watch your ass
 
blakeosage
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That guy literally doesn't like the angle of the dangle.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Protip:  Don't go calling out perceived deviances until you check to see if your the only pervert who sees it that way.

See, also, prosecutors charging outdoor urination as a sex crime.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, as he's apparently a Libertarian, he should vote with his wallet and let the free market decide 🤷🏻♂

/ I have no idea how anybody could interpret that image as anything obscene
// And I have a pretty wild imagination
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.