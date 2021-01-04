 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Father of the year candidate has parenting skills that aren't worth a hill of beans
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid should have found a hammer and smashed it open on the living room carpet.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen TEACHING your kids how to use a can opener is good parenting, forcing them to completely figure it out on their own while laughing at their failings for six hours is just being a dick. WTF is wrong with people?

This guy deserves to be kicked in the balls hard enough that no others will have to endure his parenting again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Relax.  This story is bullshiat.  It's a story about how his courageous and old school parenting style gets results.

There's no way this clown sat there for 6 hours watching a kid try to open a can of beans.  The kid would just look it up on Youtube and be done in 5 minutes.

You'd think after the last 4 years, both Americans and Britons would get better at spotting bullshiat.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I kind of watched this unfold on the twatterverse the last few days. Turns out he's a racist anti-semite, too. He ended up deleting his account. Nothing of value was lost.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I fart in his general direction.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Campfire - Blazing Saddles (5/10) Movie CLIP (1974) HD
Youtube VPIP9KXdmO0
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There isn't a YouTube video to show how you use a can opener?  This kids skills are lacking.

9 years old, I had a paper route (afternoon) and could fry hotdogs on the stove with a fork (didn't have public school lunches yet).  Got to go home, eat whatever I could find, watch half of Thunderbirds or Bozo's Circus and go back to school.  Zero parental oversight.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day.  Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

Or just be a jerk and say to the man "Here is a lake, if you want to eat, catch a fish"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Listen TEACHING your kids how to use a can opener is good parenting, forcing them to completely figure it out on their own while laughing at their failings for six hours is just being a dick. WTF is wrong with people?


My parents each made me learn a life skill the semi-hard way.  But they made sure I was still taught something.  My mother used to do all the household washing.  When she decided I was old enough, she left my clothe sin the hamper.  I went as asked her why - my clothes were generally the second load of washday.  She told me I was going to wash my own clothes from now on.  She then had me gather them up and she showed me exactly how to use the washing machine.  After that, I was expected to do my own laundry.  To this day, my wife has washed my clothes exactly twice in twenty years of marriage - both times, I had the flu and was half-dead.  When my dad realized he had a flat tire at home, he dragged me outside, pulled up a crate and sat down.  He then methodically talked me through changing a tire.  Didn't lift a hand to help, but repeated what I was to do if I got frustrated.  Afterwards, he even went through every checkable fluid in the truck and how to read and reill them.

He would have beat this guy silly with the beans for this shiat.  Actually, he and my mother would have held the guy down and taught me how to administer a proper beating.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lysdexic: I kind of watched this unfold on the twatterverse the last few days. Turns out he's a racist anti-semite, too. He ended up deleting his account. Nothing of value was lost.


He's some kind of comedy writer who had a few terrible outdated jokes get dug up over this bean silliness.  Seems like some satire got misinterpreted, too, but I don't really know him or his work.

I don't really listen to the show (Omnibus Futerelings) that he has with Ken Jennings, but there is some war of tears happening over on the show's page on Facebook.  I was only following the page for the funny memes I see, but now also for the entertainment of all this
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah kids?  Kids know nothing.  They have hugely plastic brains able to quickly pick up skills that THEY ARE TAUGHT.  Evolution designed them that way.   Hell even cats, arguably natures best designed predator, would starve to death if their mothers didn't teach them how to administer a killing blow as a kitten.   chasing and catching prey is instinctual, but they have to be taught the finisher or they will go hungry.

So basically this guy has worse parenting "skills" than an animal with the intellect of a human three year old
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sh*t. I went on the "beans & beer" diet, but that was totally voluntary, right? This guy's a f*cking asshole.

But yeah, beans, and I find this video oddly transfixing:

The Human Bean: 40 days on a tin-bean diet
Youtube RYsTlfhDSDY
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lysdexic: I kind of watched this unfold on the twatterverse the last few days. Turns out he's a racist anti-semite, too. He ended up deleting his account. Nothing of value was lost.


After getting what he wanted: getting a bunch of people who aren't actually involved in this in any way to go all apoplectic.

Good thing we don't have anyone like that on Fark.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Relax.  This story is bullshiat.  It's a story about how his courageous and old school parenting style gets results.

There's no way this clown sat there for 6 hours watching a kid try to open a can of beans.  The kid would just look it up on Youtube and be done in 5 minutes.

You'd think after the last 4 years, both Americans and Britons would get better at spotting bullshiat.


My eight-year-old turns nine next month, but he doesn't have unrestricted access to YouTube.  Have you seen some of the videos and comments available on it?

On the other hand, he's not bad in the kitchen, so I'm not worried about him going hungry if he has to open a can.  And my old school parenting ass would certainly teach him how to do something like that rather than making him try to figure it out for hours.  In my old school view, teaching kids what their predecessors learned is a basic part of culture.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lysdexic: I kind of watched this unfold on the twatterverse the last few days. Turns out he's a racist anti-semite, too. He ended up deleting his account. Nothing of value was lost.


What a silly man. I mean, when it comes to neatly cutting the ends off of things...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Relax.  This story is bullshiat.  It's a story about how his courageous and old school parenting style gets results.

There's no way this clown sat there for 6 hours watching a kid try to open a can of beans.  The kid would just look it up on Youtube and be done in 5 minutes.

You'd think after the last 4 years, both Americans and Britons would get better at spotting bullshiat.


Even with youtube, can openers are hard. The Left-handed struggle is real.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheYeti: He's some kind of comedy writer who had a few terrible outdated jokes get dug up over this bean silliness.  Seems like some satire got misinterpreted, too, but I don't really know him or his work.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, real farking hysterical.  The guy was a regular Jonathan Swift.
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I call bullshiat. What 9 year old american kid wants a can of beans for lunch?
 
Stibium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aesop Rock - Grace (Explicit)
Youtube d2ibph2hjqo


Not about opening a can, but is about beans...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Listen TEACHING your kids how to use a can opener is good parenting, forcing them to completely figure it out on their own while laughing at their failings for six hours is just being a dick. WTF is wrong with people?

This guy deserves to be kicked in the balls hard enough that no others will have to endure his parenting again.


I don't think there's anyone from our* generation that did not have frustrating teaching methods.
When I had to memorize something for school, my uncle had me recite it to him, and any mistake he'd make me start all the way from the beginning.
Frustrating as heck, but me sure never to be in a situation where I didn't have everything down pat.

That said, there's letting kids deal with frustration and build perseverance and there's keeping a kid hungry for six hours.
Also, FTA: "But other parents accused him of neglect, while some suggested he invented the story to get attention."

If I was in that situation I'd immediately jump into inquisitive teaching mode; "What do you see?" "What do you notice?" "What do the parts look like to you?" "Why do you think this piece is designed sharply and this piece rigid?" "Orient the handles towards you and squeeze, what do you notice?"

That's how you build, not just applied knowledge, but also actual design thinking, analyzing, deduction, etc.
The only issue with this approach is the time it takes...especially in the beginning. But it's the only way to build true independence.

The only issue I have is that I'm saddened that the BBC has dropped down to the level of creating news articles about insignificant tweets.

/*I use the term very loosely as Farkers range in age from twenties to eighties, but the bell curve seems to hover over 30's-50's
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Listen TEACHING your kids how to use a can opener is good parenting, forcing them to completely figure it out on their own while laughing at their failings for six hours is just being a dick.


I don't think I'd have gone as far as he did, but there is a lot to be said for teaching a kid to handle things on their own by working it out for themselves.

Teaching them something simply tells them how to perform a task.   It doesn't show them *WHY* they have to do a task a certain way.

My wife knows how to rather complex things like drive her car and use her smart phone, but she's got zero understanding of the concepts of how either actually works.   And in fact, I'm always trying to show her how to do something the correct way.  One of the big ones is loading up the dishwasher.  She'll put heavy mugs and bowls on the front of the top rack.  I've told her numerous times why it's a bad idea, but it goes in one ear and out the other, probably as "mansplaining".   She's been doing dishes for decades, after all.

Fine.  But I'm the one that has to fix the damn top rack when it comes out of the track because there is too much weight in the front of it.   If she had to fix it, she'd understand better why.

So this kid learned how a can opener works.  By herself.

And you people are whining about how an obviously well-fed child was forced to figure something out for themselves?   How is that a bad thing?   Because she had to work it out for herself?

Was she in danger of starving?   No.
Was she in any kind of other danger?   No.

But she learned that she could figure out how things work on her own.   How is that not empowering her?   Wouldn't the *WRONG* thing to do would be to acquiesce to her whining and simply show her how do it?   What lesson does she learn then?   That if you complain enough a man will do it for you (or show you how to do it)?

That sounds far, *FAR* more condescending to me.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The weirdest part is that there was apparently no other food in the house that the kid would have eaten when she realized her dad is the kind of colossal dick who wouldn't feed his own child for six hours.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: The weirdest part is that there was apparently no other food in the house that the kid would have eaten when she realized her dad is the kind of colossal dick who wouldn't feed his own child for six hours.


I think that there was, and no one was hungry.  It's just fun to be mad about things.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I asked my manager at work to reach out to this guy and offer them a job.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Kid should have found a hammer and smashed it open on the living room carpet.


But what about the beans?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Figuring out how to use his gun to kill him in his sleep should be no problem now.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: TheYeti: He's some kind of comedy writer who had a few terrible outdated jokes get dug up over this bean silliness.  Seems like some satire got misinterpreted, too, but I don't really know him or his work.

[Fark user image image 425x330]

Yeah, real farking hysterical.  The guy was a regular Jonathan Swift.


Ok, so you should not follow that person or give them money.  I will continue to do the same.

I mean, I have no idea what the context was, or if there was any at all, but I can't not care any harder than I already don't care about him or things happening on Twitter.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: The weirdest part is that there was apparently no other food in the house that the kid would have eaten when she realized her dad is the kind of colossal dick who wouldn't feed his own child for six hours.


Exactly... looks like cereal for lunch today.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 
How to Open a Food Tin Can with Bare Hands / Survival (4k UHD)
Youtube R6Ga2MLpoKM
.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A lot of people on this thread acting like not eating for six hours would kill them. You all sound fat. I've gone for  3-4 days without food, getting all my nutrition from beer or the OJ in a screwdriver. Just give the kid a bit of cocaine and a bloody mary made with V8 and he'll be fine.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheYeti: A'isha P.: TheYeti: He's some kind of comedy writer who had a few terrible outdated jokes get dug up over this bean silliness.  Seems like some satire got misinterpreted, too, but I don't really know him or his work.

[Fark user image image 425x330]

Yeah, real farking hysterical.  The guy was a regular Jonathan Swift.

Ok, so you should not follow that person or give them money.  I will continue to do the same.

I mean, I have no idea what the context was, or if there was any at all, but I can't not care any harder than I already don't care about him or things happening on Twitter.


You don't care so much you've now made multiple posts defending him.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Trainspotr: The weirdest part is that there was apparently no other food in the house that the kid would have eaten when she realized her dad is the kind of colossal dick who wouldn't feed his own child for six hours.

I think that there was, and no one was hungry.  It's just fun to be mad about things.


Hungry or not, "figure it out on your own while I tell everyone what a dumbass you are" is a frequent enough archetype in the work environment that everyone can easily think you're a dickhead. If you don't see the problem, you might be the dickhead!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: I asked my manager at work to reach out to this guy and offer them a job.


Spotted the Homeland Security agent.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kbronsito: A lot of people on this thread acting like not eating for six hours would kill them. You all sound fat. I've gone for  3-4 days without food, getting all my nutrition from beer or the OJ in a screwdriver. Just give the kid a bit of cocaine and a bloody mary made with V8 and he'll be fine.


The child was hungry then waited six hours to eat so that most likely meant the kid was a good 4 hours without a meal before becoming hungry for lunch.  Maybe that  3-4 days without eating really farked up your reading comprehension and isn't a good idea.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that the obvious candidate has stepped up to agree with the bean-dad-shiatbag. Shiatbirds of a feather and all that.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A couple years ago I gave my kid a P38 can opener (he likes camping) and taught him to use it.

It cost me almost nothing and now I have a kid who can always open a can if he needs to and nobody is wondering what kind of psychotic asshole I am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: A lot of people on this thread acting like not eating for six hours would kill them. You all sound fat. I've gone for  3-4 days without food, getting all my nutrition from beer or the OJ in a screwdriver. Just give the kid a bit of cocaine and a bloody mary made with V8 and he'll be fine.


No cigarettes?!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Teaching independence is good. When the kid is sobbing because they can't figure it out, your teaching moment has failed.

Parents like this don't tend to get very many visits once the kid has left the home.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pershing123: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R6Ga2MLp​oKM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] .


Half of that tomato sauce is actually blood from the razer sharp edges of that tin can.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: TheYeti: A'isha P.: TheYeti: He's some kind of comedy writer who had a few terrible outdated jokes get dug up over this bean silliness.  Seems like some satire got misinterpreted, too, but I don't really know him or his work.

[Fark user image image 425x330]

Yeah, real farking hysterical.  The guy was a regular Jonathan Swift.

Ok, so you should not follow that person or give them money.  I will continue to do the same.

I mean, I have no idea what the context was, or if there was any at all, but I can't not care any harder than I already don't care about him or things happening on Twitter.

You don't care so much you've now made multiple posts defending him.


I am not defending him, I am being amusing at the outrage over the beans.  You have your Twitter panties in a bunch, not me.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Beans
Youtube mhdO_bYby1U
 
TheYeti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kbronsito: A lot of people on this thread acting like not eating for six hours would kill them. You all sound fat. I've gone for  3-4 days without food, getting all my nutrition from beer or the OJ in a screwdriver. Just give the kid a bit of cocaine and a bloody mary made with V8 and he'll be fine.

No cigarettes?!


That's ridiculous.

Kids love fruit vape.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JesseL: A couple years ago I gave my kid a P38 can opener (he likes camping) and taught him to use it.

It cost me almost nothing and now I have a kid who can always open a can if he needs to and nobody is wondering what kind of psychotic asshole I am.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Bought a set with a 38 and a 51 last year. Got tired of the cheapo rotating ones breaking on me at the worst moment. Plus, rotating can opener is annoying if you are a leftie. Oddly enough, although you can just flip the direction to use the P-51 as a leftie, I just use it with my right hand.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JesseL: A couple years ago I gave my kid a P38 can opener (he likes camping) and taught him to use it.

It cost me almost nothing and now I have a kid who can always open a can if he needs to and nobody is wondering what kind of psychotic asshole I am.

[Fark user image 850x850]


My dad just brought MRE's when we went camping.

I liked the dried peaches.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesseL: A couple years ago I gave my kid a P38 can opener (he likes camping) and taught him to use it.

It cost me almost nothing and now I have a kid who can always open a can if he needs to and nobody is wondering what kind of psychotic asshole I am.

[Fark user image 850x850]


My dad had one of those on his key chain.  Came in handy camping all the time.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tjsands1118: Listen TEACHING your kids how to use a can opener is good parenting, forcing them to completely figure it out on their own while laughing at their failings for six hours is just being a dick.

I don't think I'd have gone as far as he did, but there is a lot to be said for teaching a kid to handle things on their own by working it out for themselves.

Teaching them something simply tells them how to perform a task.   It doesn't show them *WHY* they have to do a task a certain way.

My wife knows how to rather complex things like drive her car and use her smart phone, but she's got zero understanding of the concepts of how either actually works.   And in fact, I'm always trying to show her how to do something the correct way.  One of the big ones is loading up the dishwasher.  She'll put heavy mugs and bowls on the front of the top rack.  I've told her numerous times why it's a bad idea, but it goes in one ear and out the other, probably as "mansplaining".   She's been doing dishes for decades, after all.

Fine.  But I'm the one that has to fix the damn top rack when it comes out of the track because there is too much weight in the front of it.   If she had to fix it, she'd understand better why.

So this kid learned how a can opener works.  By herself.

And you people are whining about how an obviously well-fed child was forced to figure something out for themselves?   How is that a bad thing?   Because she had to work it out for herself?

Was she in danger of starving?   No.
Was she in any kind of other danger?   No.

But she learned that she could figure out how things work on her own.   How is that not empowering her?   Wouldn't the *WRONG* thing to do would be to acquiesce to her whining and simply show her how do it?   What lesson does she learn then?   That if you complain enough a man will do it for you (or show you how to do it)?

That sounds far, *FAR* more condescending to me.


Not bad points and I did come to this thread to see if anyone was pointing out that a kid only missed a meal for a short time, as this seems to come up in various "food neglect" stories on Fark.
Not that I would take meals away as punishment. And it probably would teach some unhealthy attitudes toward food. But "oh noes they are gonna starve!" doesn't ring true.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day.  Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

Or just be a jerk and say to the man "Here is a lake, if you want to eat, catch a fish"


Let a man sit at your campfire for an evening, and he's warm for a few Hours.

How could we ensure he's warm for the rest of his life?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I don't see the problem with this kind of parenting." -People who haven't heard from their kids in years
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: Not bad points and I did come to this thread to see if anyone was pointing out that a kid only missed a meal for a short time, as this seems to come up in various "food neglect" stories on Fark.
Not that I would take meals away as punishment. And it probably would teach some unhealthy attitudes toward food. But "oh noes they are gonna starve!" doesn't ring true.


Withholding food from a hungry child is neglect.  WTF is wrong with you people?
 
