Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post)   If you're planning on hiring a personal trainer, here are some things to consider before you ... wait, what's that? Oh, you're not planning to hire a person trainer? OK, then. We'll just forget this link ever happened
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your wife is planning on hiring a personal trainer, make sure he doesn't have any STDs.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought if I couldn't afford a personal trainer, a public trainer would be assigned.

Our court system is really messed up, if they have the tennis net up then you can't play full court basketball, so  I'm not surprised I haven't got my trainer yet.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took the paywall down for this crap?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lack of money, motivation, or any cogent drive towards fitness suspiciously absent...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are non-binding resolutions.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually the opposite of a personal trainer is an impersonal trainer who just yells at you a lot but is not your spouse.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer an impersonal trainer.

"Listen fat ass, work out, or don't.  I really don't give a shiat.  Now, when am I getting paid?"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever have the money to hire a personal trainer, it will be after I've hired a personal laundress/launderseur/laundryperson.  I hate doing laundry.

If anyone wants, I can be their personal trainer for free, stop by my driveway on a snowy day, bring your own shovel.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: If your wife is planning on hiring a personal trainer, make sure he doesn't have any STDs.


Depends on if you want a better divorce settlement.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!


Kinda makes you regret not taking up the offer made by your personal trainer?
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a personal trainer, because if I don't have someone yelling at me to exercise I won't exercise  It's one of the few things that's gotten me out of the house during COVID.  We only train outside, and I wear a mask while training, so it's seemed like a risk worth taking.  The health benefits (both physical and mental) have totally justified the cost for me.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!


Maybe your wife liked more of you to love.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!


Username checks out.

Sorry about the wife leaving. Some people just can't handle their spouse taking control of their own life. Or whatever your situation was.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: If your wife is planning on hiring a personal trainer, make sure he doesn't have any STDs.


Why?  If she is hiring a personal trainer, you arent gonna catch them, anyway.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!

Kinda makes you regret not taking up the offer made by your personal trainer?


Given other circumstances surrounding the lead up to the end of the relationship, a bit; yeah.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teeth, check for horse teeth that are so fake white, they seem to emit light

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!


So your single now?  If so, perhaps you should hire a personal trainer.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the money to hire a personal trainer I wouldn't need a trainer.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gergesa: So your single now? If so, perhaps you should hire a personal trainer.


*you're

Proofreading will be the death of me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best (and only) personal trainer I ever had was a man from the Ukraine who was not certified in anything except telling exceptionally racist/sexist/homophobic jokes and sleeping with any female under the age of 60 who came through the Gold's Gym front door. He was casually cruel in ways Americans can only dream about:

"We can make you look healthier. Nothing will make you good looking, but there are plenty of ugly women who will fark a healthy-looking ugly guy."

"I put together a special workout for today, but then I remembered how out of shape you are. We will do the workout I do with my nephew, instead. He's five."

(on finishing my first ten push ups in a row) "That's good! You are now fit enough to fark my mother. If she's on top. And does all the work."

(after six months, when I pointed out my waist size had gone from 40 inches to 33 inches, which is where it was in college) "Yeah, but your face is still fat. We have to keep going!"

I loathed being around that man for an entire year, but I lost 75 pounds and even though I'm pushing 50, I can do 30 push ups with minimal effort, and that's from not being able to do even one. Covid killed the training, but I'm still working out in my apartment. In my honest opinion, you should hate your personal trainer. That way your motivation is showing up the smug asshole.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A personal trainer certification business?  Huh. Seems like the same business model as writing a book on how to Get Rich Quick.
 
Socratic Meth-Head [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!


You absolutely dodged a bullet there. A relationship with a trainer is based on you doing what she tells you to live up to her standards. Her love for you was based on that. Had you married her, you would have.discovered you had not even begun to climb the ziggurat of new expectations she carries around in your head. She selected you because you proved to be malleable clay.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gergesa: meat0918: I used to pay a trainer, ostensibly to get fit after years of saying I would but never doing it. I dropped from 210 to 170, then put muscle on and looked actually healthy and fit around 185.

Then she told me I should leave my wife, and heavily implied she was available for a less professional relationship with me  (no I wasn't farking my personal trainer).

Jokes on my former trainer though.

My wife left me about a year later!

So your single now?  If so, perhaps you should hire a personal trainer.


Instead I am going to spend the 3 months of cost to buy my own home gym and weights and just pick it back up in my own home since COVID.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

meat0918: Instead I am going to spend the 3 months of cost to buy my own home gym and weights and just pick it back up in my own home since COVID.


Sounds like you are single then.  Did you go through formal divorce or was it just a sudden "Where is my wife and various possessions/assets?"

I want to take a moment to recommend split squats as part of your leg day.  They are incredible.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Self-Help Books - George Carlin
Youtube BCsM35H9TFA
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

macadamnut: They took the paywall down for this crap?


Not for me.  Got to see the headline before the $1 BS froze the page and was like, oh, no biggie, then.

I was actually going to get a personal trainer through work before we were all sent home.  No free gym now.  I was looking forward to that...gained too much weight the past year.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Do you sell boxes?"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gergesa: meat0918: Instead I am going to spend the 3 months of cost to buy my own home gym and weights and just pick it back up in my own home since COVID.

Sounds like you are single then.  Did you go through formal divorce or was it just a sudden "Where is my wife and various possessions/assets?"

I want to take a moment to recommend split squats as part of your leg day.  They are incredible.


Formal divorce, co-petition, filed last Wednesday. Not single, neither is she, no we didn't cheat on each other. Long yet familiar story.

Split squats are good exercise.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...what could possibly go wrong?
gayslaveporn.comView Full Size

Well that certainly isn't in the article!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can do personal training if anyone wants.

I specialize in relaxation techniques, slacking, advanced internet meme'ing, coffee, smoking, sleep (all the way up to olympic level), brain sharpness, media consumption, and being nice to dogs.

If you're too stressed-out then you just need to hang out with a relaxation consultant like myself for a few days - maybe a week if you're republican (guarantee void with republicans - very low success rate, sadly).

I work for reasonable rates: keep me in food, coffee and smoke and it's nearly free. Another small discount for dog, if available.
 
