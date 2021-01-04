 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Sky.com)   Murder investigation after boy, 13, stabbed to death in Reading. That's why I watch TV and play video games   (news.sky.com) divider line
    Reading, Berkshire, Police, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, Thames Valley Police, murder investigation, Emmer Green area of Reading, Superintendent Nick John  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must ban knives!

/what about pointy sticks?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Second Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Reading, this was a great album, damn, it is over 30 years old now


The Sundays - Reading Writing and Arithmetic (1990 // Full Album)
Youtube qVL1u2xN3cw
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shait like that doesn't happen on the Short Line.  The B&O maybe.  (Here.  You just bought yourself some B&O.  Hahahahahahaha)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stabbed To Death in Reading"

Morrissey's worst album.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Shait like that doesn't happen on the Short Line.  The B&O maybe.  (Here.  You just bought yourself some B&O.  Hahahahahahaha)


I knew there were others out there who made the same joke EVERY SINGLE TIME and it was always funny.
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew he was up to no good. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Puncture wounds in my thigh, I close my eyes and die
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm stuck wondering if the locals are divided on the town's pronunciation - is it Reed-ing or Red-ing?

/happens all the time here in MN, especially the Native American names of locations, statewide.
//in WI too
///anyone know of/recall the website that was a library of pronunciation of words in either a male or female voice, and in different accents? I can't remember how I stumbled upon it...
 
Richard Freckle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: We must ban knives!

/what about pointy sticks?


People will always have a board with a nail in it.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm from Reading, PA, and I'm pretty sure it's the murder capital of the world, or something.

Just an awful place.
 
