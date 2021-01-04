 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   "I challenge you to a duel...pistols or swords?" "How about fireworks?" "сделанный"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is banjos an option?
Steve Martin and Kermit the Frog in "Dueling Banjos"
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My brother and I used to have roman candle fights every fourth of July.

/we were morons
//we only survived childhood by pure dumb luck
///Jarts were DA BOMB, yo!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To the pain?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What if you lose to yourself?

Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sunny, were you trying to say "Done"? Because that says "Constructed."
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see they've played knifey fireworky before
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Sunny, were you trying to say "Done"? Because that says "Constructed."


*Subby

/Need to train my autocorrect
//It's always Subby in Philadelphia
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kinda reminds me of two drinking buddies I had back in my 20s.
They found a different form of combat with each bender -  'flaming ping pong balls a dawn', 'broom vs hockey stick', 'naked Greco wrestling in a public pool', 'roadkill racoon vs severed hunted deer head', etc.
Blood was often spilled but it was accepted as part of the sport.
We assumed these matches would last until both of them were in the same nursing room - but alas, one was killed in a tree-limb pruning accident. I miss him.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Safety meeting.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We used to have 4 on 4 roman candle fights when I was a stupid teenager.  But we wore hockey pads and helmets (with visors).  Fun was had, and no major injuries or structure damage.

If you get enough people it can look like a star wars fight laser battle especially if its dark.
 
zulius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Stripped to the waist" .... sooooooooooo, topless?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zulius: "Stripped to the waist" .... sooooooooooo, topless?


Depends which end you start at I reckon.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
