Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   What is "Alex Trebek's final five 'Jeopardy' episodes?"   (nypost.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought they aired the final one on Christmas?  Maybe I heard wrong... I never was able to remember to tape it.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

downstairs: I thought they aired the final one on Christmas?  Maybe I heard wrong... I never was able to remember to tape it.


I think that was the original plan, but they changed it to not compete with holiday programming or something.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

downstairs: I thought they aired the final one on Christmas?  Maybe I heard wrong... I never was able to remember to tape it.


That was the plan, but because of things around Xmas making affiliates move things like Jeopardy, they wisely decided to run 2 weeks of "classic" episodes over the holidays, and then run his final 5 this week.

I wonder how many episodes Jennings will be hosting initially, and who else they are pulling in.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Interesting career he had. I understand much of his full-time job was to study answers for upcoming shows, which is why you would always see him instantly providing answers (when the contestants couldn't) without referring to notes, and pronouncing everything correctly. Then he would shoot multiple shows in a day.

I also learned that contestants weren't allowed to interact with Trebek outside of the actual game, for reasons relating to the 1950s quiz show scandals (any sign of chumminess would be unseemly). There was no pregame meet-and-greet or anything. So people would go home disappointed. "People ask me what Alex is really like, and I have nothing to say because they saw everything I saw."
 
