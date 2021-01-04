 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Fifth Polish supermarket targeted with explosives in the Netherlands. Police still clueless. Subby suspects the German supermarket chain Aldi wants to expand, create lebensraum   (nltimes.nl) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Public safety, North Brabant, Explosion, beautiful store, Taha Mahmoed, Explosive material, Andy Summers  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 8:35 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kielbasa can result in tremendous gas.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I can't stand intolerant people. And the Dutch."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So a bunch of Iraqi Kurds own a string of Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands. I'm gonna need an org-chart while this thing pans out
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"An explosion ripped apart a Polish supermarket in the Netherlands for the fifth time in a month... Four shops were targeted in the five explosions, and all of them were owned by members of the same Iraqi-Kurdish family."

Hmmm...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Russian oil is behind this.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: "An explosion ripped apart a Polish supermarket in the Netherlands for the fifth time in a month... Four shops were targeted in the five explosions, and all of them were owned by members of the same Iraqi-Kurdish family."

Hmmm...


Arab clan wars are a thing over here. So are neo nazis. Gonna be either or.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.