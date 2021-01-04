 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Julian Assange dropped from Coming 2 America   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: News  
•       •       •

898 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Jan 2021 at 8:38 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who get's the cat?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, the judge ruled extradition would be assisted suicide?

And that's a problem?
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.


Says a judge from a country that became a 3rd-world-shiathole on January 1?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FREE ASSANGE
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a shame.

His old NY Jew impression was spot on.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That explains Trumps push for executions in the last months of his presidency.

His own extradition may be hampered by a judge refusing to extradite Trump back to the US where execution is now always on the table.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope he's never able to walk down stairs without tripping and falling for the rest of his life.  Donald Trump was elected in part due to Assange's propaganda efforts.  He is an absolute piece of trash and needs to spend the rest of his life giving handjobs for crack behind a 7-11 in Terre Haute, IN.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wage0048: AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.

Says a judge from a country that became a 3rd-world-shiathole on January 1?


They made a stupid decision but they still have first-world systems. They didn't lose their universal health care on Friday. They still have a functional justice system, affordable education, etc.

So yeah, they still get to look down on us because they're still doing far, far better than we are in nearly every respect.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Friggin load him into the trunk of a car then onto a cargo plane.
'i caught know how he got here, he just showed up'
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.


Well, actually what she said was that captain snowflake has too much autism to not kill himself because of how sensitive he is.

Beyond that, while there are many issues with the United States penal system, including the usage of solitary confinement as punishment, if you believe the united states is  "third world" in this regard, I suggest your ignorant ass try breaking the law and going to prison literally anywhere in central or south america, africa, asia, along with much of europe and australia.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, he's only 49?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anne Sacoolas and a cheery FU to you USA...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.


That's  it what the judge said at all. He said Assange delicate mental health can't handle it and they are afraid his fee-fees might get hurt and he'll off himself.

This is a white guy with good lawyers playing the system, not a poor repressed soul being protected.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as Trump is President, I would assume that any civilized country would deny any extradition request from the US.
Wait until some minimal rule of Law has been restored.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: I hope he's never able to walk down stairs without tripping and falling for the rest of his life.  Donald Trump was elected in part due to Assange's propaganda efforts.  He is an absolute piece of trash and needs to spend the rest of his life giving handjobs for crack behind a 7-11 in Terre Haute, IN.


That's oddly specific... Just saying.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. Biden doesn't need this POS in the US.

He would be nothing more than a distraction from much more important matters that need his attention.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: I hope he's never able to walk down stairs without tripping and falling for the rest of his life.  Donald Trump was elected in part due to Assange's propaganda efforts.  He is an absolute piece of trash and needs to spend the rest of his life giving handjobs for crack behind a 7-11 in Terre Haute, IN.


So you're off the crack and out of Terre Haute. How's the hand?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well this will be a well reasoned thread with no calls for violence or extra-judicial punishments.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good, if he touches US soil before January 21 he's a dead man
 
cefm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting that his Pretoria detention conditions in England were pretty much the same as what the judge thought would be in humane in the US. Nothing about England's handling of his case made any sense. They had him held without bond in their super max security prison for terrorists and murderers on charges of being a sketchy journalist.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.

That's  it what the judge said at all. He said Assange delicate mental health can't handle it and they are afraid his fee-fees might get hurt and he'll off himself.

This is a white guy with good lawyers playing the system, not a poor repressed soul being protected.


You're backing up what I said, thanks.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.

Well, actually what she said was that captain snowflake has too much autism to not kill himself because of how sensitive he is.

Beyond that, while there are many issues with the United States penal system, including the usage of solitary confinement as punishment, if you believe the united states is  "third world" in this regard, I suggest your ignorant ass try breaking the law and going to prison literally anywhere in central or south america, africa, asia, along with much of europe and australia.


Calls someone ignorant, uses autism as an insult.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: big pig peaches: AdmirableSnackbar: It's funny how the judge is all "he deserves to stand trial for what he's done, but the US can't be trusted to keep him alive long enough for the trial."

It's almost as if being a third world shiathole has consequences on the international stage, and just getting rid of Trump won't change any of that.

That's  it what the judge said at all. He said Assange delicate mental health can't handle it and they are afraid his fee-fees might get hurt and he'll off himself.

This is a white guy with good lawyers playing the system, not a poor repressed soul being protected.

You're backing up what I said, thanks.


Your welcome. ;)
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.