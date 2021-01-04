 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Indy100)   Greta Thunberg turns 18: "Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me I am free at last"   (indy100.com) divider line
    More: Amusing  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy birthday, Greta, from a fellow Capricorn.

/🎂🎉🎁🍻
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flat Mars Society.

Laf.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm just thankful I'll be dead long before the pop up banner ads disguised as news are around begging for clicks with promises of cheesecake pics of a 50 year old Greta.

Unless the cure for dying of old age is found, then totally, ok. Clicky pops.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nude pics
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank god, she needs to get laid.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok...sorry. just testing filters.

Was wondering if nude was being changed to cheesecake

Nope

Just a new Vuduism
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How dare you!
Youtube ve8tYdNltGg
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
what the shiat is happening in this thread
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kuoxasar: what the shiat is happening in this thread


Greta Thunberg turned 18 and posed nude for subby, I think.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is the most carbon friendly alcoholic beverage?
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Nude pics


And my Fark 18th Birthday Creep Theorem continues to hold true..  "Less than 5 posts till the first creepy comment".
 
Flagg99
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Another well-wisher said: "LOLOLOLOL Sarcasm is alive and well, I love it. Happy Birthday"

fark modern journalistic standards where copy-pasting random tweets for filler to hit that minimum word count is acceptable. There's playing the SEO game, and then there's outright abusing it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What is the most carbon friendly alcoholic beverage?


Irish hand grenade
 
Stibium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What is the most carbon friendly alcoholic beverage?


Methanol?

/one drink can eliminate thousands of tons of future CO2 emissions
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's accomplished much in her 18 years. Good on her.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Nude pics


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In before old morons call her a scold.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GUYS IVE DONE IT. IVE FINALLY DECODED THE SECRET WORLD CONTROLLING CODE! Q HAS FINALLY SPOKEN TO ME

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image image 399x386]


Drinking age in Sweden is 18.

Age of consent in Sweden is creepy as fark. "The age of Consent to sexual intercourse is 15 years in general but if the victim is the perpetrator's offspring or has a comparable relationship with the perpetrator, the age of Consent is 18 years. "
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image 399x386]


Unlike the puritan United States, 18 is the legal age for drinking in much of other countries. Some are even as low as 16 years old.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Ok...sorry. just testing filters.

Was wondering if nude was being changed to cheesecake

Nope

Just a new Vuduism


Submitter's mother horrified the onlookers with her fine cheesecake body.

Ok, yeah, still works.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image image 399x386]

Drinking age in Sweden is 18.

Age of consent in Sweden is creepy as fark. "The age of Consent to sexual intercourse is 15 years in general but if the victim is the perpetrator's offspring or has a comparable relationship with the perpetrator, the age of Consent is 18 years. "


Seems like you did you research.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
school strike conspiracy

??
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Boojum2k: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image image 399x386]

Drinking age in Sweden is 18.

Age of consent in Sweden is creepy as fark. "The age of Consent to sexual intercourse is 15 years in general but if the victim is the perpetrator's offspring or has a comparable relationship with the perpetrator, the age of Consent is 18 years. "

Seems like you did you research.


I googled literally after the post I responded to. No research or interest beyond academic needed.

But it sounds like you might just be projecting a creepy level of interest.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Age of consent in Sweden is creepy as fark. "The age of Consent to sexual intercourse is 15 years in general but if the victim is the perpetrator's offspring or has a comparable relationship with the perpetrator, the age of Consent is 18 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image image 399x386]


The US has one of the highest drinking ages of any developed nation (but that also goes for a lot of your age-related laws). Only seven other countries have the drinking age at 21. https://blog.batchgeo.com/drinkin​g-age​-across-the-globe/

Kids along the border are well aware which is why trips to Quebec are so popular.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flagg99: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image image 399x386]

The US has one of the highest drinking ages of any developed nation (but that also goes for a lot of your age-related laws). Only seven other countries have the drinking age at 21. https://blog.batchgeo.com/drinking​-age-across-the-globe/

Kids along the border are well aware which is why trips to Quebec are so popular.


Drinking age was 18 when I was in college years ago which was awesome.
Also, There are a lot of Flat Mars Society shirts on Amazon, I had to look.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image 399x386]

Unlike the puritan United States, 18 is the legal age for drinking in much of other countries. Some are even as low as 16 years old.


When I was 18 I thought it harsh and unfair. Now I want to keep asshole teenagers out of my bar. Shiat, raise it 30.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
sea'unt.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: Unikitty: Nude pics

And my Fark 18th Birthday Creep Theorem continues to hold true..  "Less than 5 posts till the first creepy comment".


Read my next comment, Bruce.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does this mean she's coming out of that sullen teenage Emo phase? It's kinda annoying.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well I am sure now adults will take her more serious.

Good on her and I hope she keep up with her work and manages to save the world.
 
alice_600
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh like in the USA it's hard to drink earlier than 21. I drank beer my Grandpa gave me while fishing on his boat.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Ok...sorry. just testing filters.

Was wondering if nude was being changed to cheesecake


Sure Jan.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Does this mean she's coming out of that sullen teenage Emo phase? It's kinda annoying.


She needs to see a movie with a friend?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Boojum2k: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image image 399x386]

Drinking age in Sweden is 18.

Age of consent in Sweden is creepy as fark. "The age of Consent to sexual intercourse is 15 years in general but if the victim is the perpetrator's offspring or has a comparable relationship with the perpetrator, the age of Consent is 18 years. "

Seems like you did you research.


Having sex at 15 isn't creepy nor is consenting to it then. Where I'm at the age is 14 (with a 5 year limit on the older partner's age) and otherwise 16 in most cases. Newsflash: teens have sex. Bout the only fun I could have as a teen.

The "creepy" part is the obvious incest reference but it seems that is more about preventing someone being taken advantage of by a person in a highly influential relationship over them. If you had googled further you'd find separate laws that make incest with a "descendant or sibling" illegal anyway. They just seem to be marking the difference between consensual and non-consensual incest, but both are illegal.

/outside of America attitudes towards sex are very, very different. This is a very US-centric site so every time this topic comes up I roll my eyes.
 
alice_600
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image 399x386]

Unlike the puritan United States, 18 is the legal age for drinking in much of other countries. Some are even as low as 16 years old.

When I was 18 I thought it harsh and unfair. Now I want to keep asshole teenagers out of my bar. Shiat, raise it 30.


Agreed they can drink at home with friends but bars are another story.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm Eighteen
Youtube AZ1MdRgU7Hw
 
Flagg99
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: OtherLittleGuy: She's promoting underaged drinking!!! Arrest her!

[Fark user image 399x386]

Unlike the puritan United States, 18 is the legal age for drinking in much of other countries. Some are even as low as 16 years old.

When I was 18 I thought it harsh and unfair. Now I want to keep asshole teenagers out of my bar. Shiat, raise it 30.


There are clubs that set rules like 25+ all over NY. Not sure if this differs by state - is there a reason you can't have your own admittance policy?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well this went off the rails in a different way than I expected.

backs out of thread *
 
HairBolus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and this is far from the worst of trolling Greta
 
