 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   Sheriff's report, 1200 AD: men in tights took from the rich and gave to the poor. Sheriff's report, today: man knifed parent whose kid shot him with silly string   (bbc.com) divider line
29
    More: Asinine, Bodily harm, Bullying, grievous bodily harm, Law, Nelson's children, concurrent sentence, ridiculous argument, 1961 Cannes Film Festival  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff's report, today:

10 December 2020

only 15 days left to get your christmas shopping done!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the UK have chucky cheese franchises?  Because this whole story sounds like it played out at a classy joint like a chucky cheese.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Does the UK have chucky cheese franchises?  Because this whole story sounds like it played out at a classy joint like a chucky cheese.


Yeah, but they call him Sir Charles Gloucestershire or something like that.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used a spoon
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying you should be stabbed if your kid is an asshole, but I understand it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He took that silly string seriously.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby should know that 99% of the Robin Hood stuff is a myth created by bored Victorians, as is the idea that Richard 1 (AKA Richard the Lionhearted) was a good king and champion for England.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon


Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon

Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?


Because the stabber also got 14 months for having a "bladed object in public". I guess that's illegal in Britain. Maybe use the Joe Pesci ballpoint pen approach.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: BumpInTheNight: Does the UK have chucky cheese franchises?  Because this whole story sounds like it played out at a classy joint like a chucky cheese.

Yeah, but they call him Sir Charles Gloucestershire or something like that.


Sir Loin of Beef
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon

Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gunsmack
Not saying you should be stabbed if your kid is an asshole, but I understand it.


I dunno.  I say silly string on a cash register is more kid territory than asshole.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Slaxl: I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon

Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?

[Fark user image 500x465] [View Full Size image _x_]


I kind of want to see that movie because Rickman, then I remember Costner...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the guy wasn't even hit with silly string. He was pissed off that the kid shot it at a cash machine. I know it's hard to read all the way to the second sentence of an article: It followed a "ridiculous argument" after one of Nelson's children sprayed silly string on a cash machine and the man asked the youngsters to clean it up.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: BumpInTheNight: Slaxl: I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon

Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?

[Fark user image 500x465] [View Full Size image _x_]

I kind of want to see that movie because Rickman, then I remember Costner...


But then Freeman. But then Costner...
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Ker_Thwap: BumpInTheNight: Slaxl: I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon

Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?

[Fark user image 500x465] [View Full Size image _x_]

I kind of want to see that movie because Rickman, then I remember Costner...

But then Freeman. But then Costner...


But then Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio...
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

davynelson: gunsmack
Not saying you should be stabbed if your kid is an asshole, but I understand it.


I dunno.  I say silly string on a cash register is more kid territory than asshole.


Ehh, you kinda know what kind of a kid you're raising. If you give the kid silly string in a public setting, you have a pretty good idea of how it will play out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It seems like everyone involved learned a valuable life lesson here.

I say let bygones be bygones.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Not saying you should be stabbed if your kid is an asshole, but I understand it.


A more careful reading will show that the guy who got cut was the one telling the attacker's kid to clean up the silly string s/he shot on a cash machine.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's not bicker and argue about who stabbed who..
 
TheAlgebraist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: BumpInTheNight: Slaxl: I'm no expert but...: Should have used a spoon

Why a spoon, cousin? Why not an axe?

[Fark user image 500x465] [View Full Size image _x_]

I kind of want to see that movie because Rickman, then I remember Costner...


Make sure to watch the extended cut with like 200% more satanism in it
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Subby should know that 99% of the Robin Hood stuff is a myth created by bored Victorians, as is the idea that Richard 1 (AKA Richard the Lionhearted) was a good king and champion for England.


historyonfilm.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Marlon Nelson cut the man's wrist in front of his victim's 10-year-old daughter, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
It followed a "ridiculous argument" after one of Nelson's children sprayed silly string on a cash machine and the man asked the youngsters to clean it up.
...
The court heard he started shouting at the man outside a Post Office in Beech Avenue before taking his children home, arming himself with a knife and returning to find his victim.

Maybe I'm missing something here, but it sounds to me like same family that shot the silly string was the one who did the stabbing. Subby's headline is a lie!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Sheriff's report, today:

10 December 2020

only 15 days left to get your christmas shopping done!


Someone used the Asgard time dilation device to hold us prisoner in this nightmare of a year.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Marlon Nelson cut the man's wrist in front of his victim's 10-year-old daughter, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
It followed a "ridiculous argument" after one of Nelson's children sprayed silly string on a cash machine and the man asked the youngsters to clean it up.
...
The court heard he started shouting at the man outside a Post Office in Beech Avenue before taking his children home, arming himself with a knife and returning to find his victim.

Maybe I'm missing something here, but it sounds to me like same family that shot the silly string was the one who did the stabbing. Subby's headline is a lie!


The BBC seems to have made an editing error in saying the child was Nelson's:

[The judge] told Nelson if someone had done to that to his children, "you would want that person sent to prison".
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stay with me on this, as a past martial artist, still capable trainer and rudimentary knife skills, I'd like you to consider the situation where stabs/slices someone else...can you imagine someone lunging at another person's wrist?

Knife guy should be punished, I'm just guessing that said cut wrist was either grabbing the attacker or in his face or reaching for a kid. Something like that.

/not excuses for a stabbing as mentioned above, just not believing the other party as completely innocent
//read all the comments
///DNRTA
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Shaggy_C: Marlon Nelson cut the man's wrist in front of his victim's 10-year-old daughter, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
It followed a "ridiculous argument" after one of Nelson's children sprayed silly string on a cash machine and the man asked the youngsters to clean it up.
...
The court heard he started shouting at the man outside a Post Office in Beech Avenue before taking his children home, arming himself with a knife and returning to find his victim.

Maybe I'm missing something here, but it sounds to me like same family that shot the silly string was the one who did the stabbing. Subby's headline is a lie!

The BBC seems to have made an editing error in saying the child was Nelson's:

[The judge] told Nelson if someone had done to that to his children, "you would want that person sent to prison".


This sounds like it happened in one of those kid-centric businesses hence my original posit.  The way I read it the timeline goes:
A kid is running loose with a can of silly string, covers an ATM with it.
Not that kid's dad calls the kid out and says they should clean it up.
Silly-string kid's dad gets enraged about being out-parented and starts an argument.
Silly-string kid's dad takes his kids home, but then returns with a knife to continue raging.
Not-silly-string-kid's dad is still there with his own daughter, the knifey dad slashes the other dad.
 
TheAlgebraist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Stay with me on this, as a past martial artist, still capable trainer and rudimentary knife skills, I'd like you to consider the situation where stabs/slices someone else...can you imagine someone lunging at another person's wrist?

Knife guy should be punished, I'm just guessing that said cut wrist was either grabbing the attacker or in his face or reaching for a kid. Something like that.

/not excuses for a stabbing as mentioned above, just not believing the other party as completely innocent
//read all the comments
///DNRTA


Maybe a read of the article was in order:

The judge said: "You followed him around the shop, you pointed the knife at him and pointed it towards his throat. In the end he ended up with a defence injury to his wrist.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He didn't intend harm?  WTF?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.