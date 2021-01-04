 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox5 DC)   Oceana report says Amazon has a 'plastic problem,' pollutes oceans with 4,815,162.342 pounds of plastics per year   (fox5dc.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Ocean, Climate, plastic packaging waste, Global warming, Weather, Electronic commerce, Atlantic Ocean, Customer surveys  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now, I want some friggin' answers.
Youtube AUT8h_HNxL8
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to hazard a guess that none of you are willing to give up je convenience of ordering things on Amazon to save the planet.

Prove me wrong. Dump your prime membership and block the URL.

Be the change you want to see.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: I'm just going to hazard a guess that none of you are willing to give up je convenience of ordering things on Amazon to save the planet.

Prove me wrong. Dump your prime membership and block the URL.

Be the change you want to see.


Ummm, thats not really the point of the article. At all.

Packaging things is a damn pain in the ass. Either you dramatically increase cardboard usage to form fit inserts around whats being shipped to keep it still in transit (which means millions more trees lost a year) or you admit that the air filled plastic inserts are probably the best shipping filler we have.


Then, if you really want to actually do something, you stop going after just amazon and start going after pepsi and coke. Because even back in 1998 JUST coke was going through enough plastic bottles that 200 were being tossed PER SECOND.

You really think amazons packaging fillers are anywhere close to being that bad, or do you think some 4th rate hack looking for a good story headline is just chasing an easy target
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: I'm just going to hazard a guess that none of you are willing to give up je convenience of ordering things on Amazon to save the planet.

Prove me wrong. Dump your prime membership and block the URL.

Be the change you want to see.


Already did, but to save money since I haven't bought much from them in the last couple years. Last big order a couple months ago had no prime, and the box was neatly crammed with minimal waste.

/even bought some used books
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: admit that the air filled plastic inserts are probably the best shipping filler we have.


They pretty much are, next to compostable paper scraps. The best part of airpacs coming in rolls is that it's trivial to pop them all with a knife and send them off for recycling.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have always been at war with Oceania.

/The sea was angry that day, my friends - like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange Man Bad?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
why is packing material winding up in water? recycle it. reuse it. put it in the garbage.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The world has a plastic problem.. I still refuse to buy Snapple since they decided to drop glass bottles and resort to the most insanely thick as fark over the top plastic bottles I've ever seen in a bottled soft drink. Plastic is hard to avoid but their farking bottles are absurd.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

styckx: The world has a plastic problem.. I still refuse to buy Snapple since they decided to drop glass bottles and resort to the most insanely thick as fark over the top plastic bottles I've ever seen in a bottled soft drink. Plastic is hard to avoid but their farking bottles are absurd.


Glass is great ... until you account for the weight of packaging.

How many megatons of CO2e are emitted transporting containers that weigh 7-8x more than their plastic counterparts?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A new report estimates that Amazon generated enough plastic packaging waste in 2019 to circle the Earth 500 times.

What I want to know is if Amazon Prime's 30 day trial gives me all 500. I bought a telescope and all I can see are stars and clouds and stuff.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I stopped using plastic, cardboard and glass for everything. Now I drink my milk straight from the cows udders.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: I stopped using plastic, cardboard and glass for everything. Now I drink my milk straight from the cows udders.


That's no way to talk about subby's mom...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image image 598x644]


Yeah, that was the premise of a fun game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
~17 million pounds is a hell of a disparity
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Um, yeah, like it's Amazon's fault the plastic winds up in the ocean.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.