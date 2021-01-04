 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Eventbrite)   I'm sitting here pressing F5 to get tickets to the hottest event of 2021. It's not a concert, it's a vaccination event   (eventbrite.com) divider line
EbolaNYC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much you want to bet some asshat is out there trying to figure out how to scalp vaccine appointments.
 
FishSlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"by Monore County Florida Health Department"
They didn't even spell the name of the county right.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking the other day, why don't they use the concert tickets websites to make appointments. And there it is, hopefully others follow suit

// Use multiple browsers on multiple devices all refreshing
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EbolaNYC: How much you want to bet some asshat is out there trying to figure out how to scalp vaccine appointments.


https://www.vice.com/en/article/mgxqb​8​/the-man-who-broke-ticketmaster

Just need some bots
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt there's scalpers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I was thinking the other day, why don't they use the concert tickets websites to make appointments


Because they don't want to be killed by an angry mob.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not many 65 and older people have computers.  Especially in nursing homes. DNRTFA.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Not many 65 and older people have computers.  Especially in nursing homes. DNRTFA.


But their kids who look after them do
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Addusting the brightness on your screen will help you get the vaccine?

/That's what happens when I hit F5
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Vtimlin: Not many 65 and older people have computers.  Especially in nursing homes. DNRTFA.

But their kids who look after them do


The kids put them INTO the nursing home so they WOULDN'T have to look after them.

And they're suddenly going to start now?

Personally, you couldn't PAY me to use TicketMaster.  What a farking nightmare.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Addusting the brightness on your screen will help you get the vaccine?

/That's what happens when I hit F5


The idea is to dispense the vaccine to whoever can refresh their screen the fastest, and has the best internet connection, or just creates a bot to skim the take and scalp it elsewhere.  You know, sound public health policy.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vaccination: $25

"Convenience fee": $45
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can I trade in a PS5?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Vtimlin: Not many 65 and older people have computers.  Especially in nursing homes. DNRTFA.

But their kids who look after them do


Many Florida seniors are not tech savy enough to use Eventbrite
 
OldJames
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I get mine on Wednesday. More exciting news is my Philips hue setup comes on Wednesday. Overall, that's a pretty good day.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Despite the big pharma propaganda which now simply ignores the fact that this is what we have immune systems for, theres no need for a "vaccine" which doesn't prevent you from getting sick or transmitting the virus, especially if you're reasonably healthy and under about age 50-55.

Then again, pfizer can't make billions in profits and the globalists can't implement vaccine passports and social control systems by letting nature do it for free.

Enjoy your "vaccine." Now pick up that can, plague rat.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should make you win a Fortnight match.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Despite the big pharma propaganda which now simply ignores the fact that this is what we have immune systems for, theres no need for a "vaccine" which doesn't prevent you from getting sick or transmitting the virus, especially if you're reasonably healthy and under about age 50-55.

Then again, pfizer can't make billions in profits and the globalists can't implement vaccine passports and social control systems by letting nature do it for free.

Enjoy your "vaccine." Now pick up that can, plague rat.


Wut.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

