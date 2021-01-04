 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   Far right politicians in Brazil want to snatch giant artwork they find offensive   (theguardian.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
33-metre reinforced concrete vagina

But enough about subby's mom
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: 33-metre reinforced concrete vagina

But enough about subby's mom


/5 hours later, still looking for my car-keys
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This was well designed, carefully crafted, and thoughtful. Honestly anyone who would complain about it clearly just hates vaginas.

(Northeastern accent) THAT'S A REAL NICE SNATCH YA MADE THEAH, REAL NICE
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: This was well designed, carefully crafted, and thoughtful. Honestly anyone who would complain about it clearly just hates vaginas.

(Northeastern accent) THAT'S A REAL NICE SNATCH YA MADE THEAH, REAL NICE


Probably the same reason some guys send pictures of their penises: if she likes penises then she'll appreciate seeing mine.

/also probably the reason they call any woman who turns them down a lesbian
//keep your privates private
///3
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Naido: 33-metre reinforced concrete vagina

But enough about subby's mom

/5 hours later, still looking for my car-keys


Came here to make a crack (heh) about that amazing phrase.

Let's see it again:

33-metre reinforced concrete vagina

Ah...

Anyway, it's just a vag, people. That sentiment also goes for any giant dicks people might draw from time to time.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No bushes?
 
