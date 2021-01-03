 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(SFGate)   Police dog removed from the home of the police officer who was filmed PUNCHING IT IN THE FACE   (sfgate.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't give a shiat what the dog did, or didn't to.  Anyone that beats a dog like this is one sorry motherfarker.  I cannot be any less pissed off.....

It's quite telling that the police department statement regarding the event.  Not only does it sound like every time a cop gets filmed acting like this, it also shows that they think of us as little more than animals.  Same exact wording

If love to talk to his kids sometime, assuming their mother has custody.....
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I don't give a shiat what the dog did, or didn't to.  Anyone that beats a dog like this is one sorry motherfarker.  I cannot be any less pissed off.....

It's quite telling that the police department statement regarding the event.  Not only does it sound like every time a cop gets filmed acting like this, it also shows that they think of us as little more than animals.  Same exact wording

If love to talk to his kids sometime, assuming their mother has custody.....


Exactly. If you did it to a dog, no telling what you would do to your own kids.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would have preferred to read "Life removed from bastard who punched dog", but at least the dog's out of there.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Znuh: I would have preferred to read "Life removed from bastard who punched dog", but at least the dog's out of there.


For how long?  They aren't admitting he's an abusive farkup.  Id be interested to see where that dog is in, say, a month.  Or mabe in three months....
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's a bad idea to arm that angry psychopath guy.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, if me "resisting" a K9 that has been instructed to chew on me is prosecuted as assaulting an officer, does this guy get charged with the same thing?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mongo knocks out a horse!
Youtube O8cDfnQD0ws
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So will he be charged with assault on a police officer? 

That's what would happen to anyone else.

/DNRTFA
//ACAB
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Librul media omitted the beginning of that video. Moments before, that dog was selling loose cigarettes.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They couldn't have just fed him to the dog?
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sometimes you gotta be tough on those crime dogs.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drayno76: So will he be charged with assault on a police officer? 

That's what would happen to anyone else.

/DNRTFA
//ACAB


I get the feeling that this act will not endear him to his fellow (human, sort-of) officers.

Abusing little people without consequence? That's just a perk of the job. This guy assaulted a fellow cop, and that won't go over too well.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is completely reasonable when the black dog refuses to get in the patrol car because I thought it was being uppity.

(Non /s, this is completely sickening, but entirely on the nose for the farking pigs)
 
